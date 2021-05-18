Bollywood singer Armaan Malik backs students appealing for cancellation of 12th grade exams in India







Armaan Malik

Image Credit: Provided

Singer Armaan Malik has stepped up support for students facing 12th grade exams amid India’s COVID-19 health crisis. The singer called on the authorities to cancel the exams, citing the current scenario making it difficult for students to pass their papers. I support all students in all school boards who are asked to take exams in these difficult times. It’s unfair and inhumane to expect someone to pass exams like this !!, Malik wrote on Twitter. I have no idea how the education setup currently works in this scenario and maybe I don’t have any specifics in what I’m talking about … but I feel fair for the students who have to go there and give exams in such messy conditions. That’s all, added the singer. Malik also responded to comments in response to his call, writing: The back and forth causes even more mental pressure on the students, I totally understand that. But don’t you think this is THE worst time to organize exams? maybe try to rate them on something else or grade them on their average scores over the year or something? As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds in India, students in Class 12 of the CBSE are on hot coals waiting for the central government to make a decision on board exams, which could affect the university admission process also for local children and those who wish to study. abroad. On May 14, the CBSE announced that no official decision had been taken. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that CBSE class 12 students would be given 15 days’ notice before exams started. The Indian Parents Association (IWPA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for exams to be canceled due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Many students and parents across India are worried about the upcoming 12th Board Exams 2021 in physical mode due to the alarming rate of growth in COVID 19 cases and deaths during the second wave. This will have a huge negative impact on the mental health of the students. Also, there is a chance that their entire year will be wasted. Students have been studying in class 12 for over a year and a half now. It is high time the government paid attention to them and made an immediate decision without further delay, the letter read. Armaan Malik and his brother Amaal Malik come from a family of musicians; their grandfather Sardar Malik was a well-known musical director, their father Daboo Malik is also a musician while the famous songwriter and singer Anu Malik is their uncle.

