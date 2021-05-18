Check out Netflix’s first premium fashion line, a collaboration with Halsto





Netflix creates content worthy of the name. But from this summer, the tech giant will have a go at producing luxurious ball gowns. Netflix collaborates with Halston, the American luxury brand, to create a 10-piece capsule collection of dresses between $ 995 and $ 1,595. The looks – available for pre-order in June – are inspired by archival designs featured in the new Netflix biopic about Roy Halston Frowick, the designer who launched the fashion house in 1968. The runway, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on Netflix last week. If you fall in love with a dress that you see on screen, you will be able to own it. This isn’t the first time Netflix has explored the world of fashion. In 2019, he partnered with H&M to create a clothing line that replicates looks from the hit show. Strange things. With this Halston collection, Netflix is ​​testing the waters of fashion. Before the shoot Halston, Netflix contacted the clothing brand to access its archives. Jeriana San Juan, the show’s costume designer, used these historic dresses to create the outfits that appeared on screen. But the brand was not involved in the development of the show or in shaping its plot. In February 2021, after filming was over, the two brands started having conversations about building a collection together. Robert Rodriguez, the label’s creative director, worked closely with San Juan to determine which outfits to reissue from the dozens featured on the show. “It was an opportunity to bring back iconic dresses created by Halston himself, but reinterpret them to make them more modern,” says Rodriguez. Together, they chose 10 pieces that were popular in the 1970s and 1980s that they believed would resonate with the modern consumer. There’s the Beverly, a cascading chiffon dress in a dramatic red. Elsa is a blue batik silk kaftan in sapphire blue. The Liza is a golden lurex dress with a ray of sunshine on it. And there is the Anjelica, an asymmetrical dress in gathered viscose jersey. “Halston loved the color, so we were sure to point that out, and we focused on the shimmering jersey, which he was known for,” says Rodriguez. “I adapted the silhouettes and the proportions.” Once Rodriguez designed the collection, Halston showed it off at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. Both retailers have placed orders and said they will feature the designs prominently in their windows in August, when the clothes hit stores. “It’s a dream come true to be in these showcases,” says Rodriguez. “This will give the brand new visibility.” Rodriguez joined Halston a year ago after running his own eponymous brand for a decade and a half. He was tasked with helping make Halston relevant again, after his star had faded considerably from its peak 50 years ago, when Frowick was still at its helm. Rodriguez hopes this Netflix partnership will give the brand a much needed boost. “Netflix has such a reach that the show is going to introduce a younger generation to the brand that didn’t know Halston,” he says. “It will bring back the name Halston.” Netflix will not receive any revenue from sales of the collection; he approached this collaboration as a marketing partnership that will allow the two brands to promote each other. Netflix declined to comment for this story, but it’s fascinating to consider what the streaming giant could do if it gets into the fashion world in earnest. For many viewers, part of the fun of watching shows is admiring the beautiful, carefully selected outfits. And Netflix has the opportunity to capitalize on that. In a future world, Netflix could create a new source of revenue by inviting viewers to buy directly while watching shows. You wouldn’t just chat about the beautiful outfits The queen’s gambit or Emily in Paris—You can click to buy them immediately.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos