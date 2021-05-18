Netflix sci-fi hit “Love Death + Robots” is the perfect frenzy





Binge was the verb of 2020 when it comes to media consumption, but as COVID cases drop and vaccinations increase, parking in front of a TV for a full day seems a bit … wrong. However, the ubiquitous Netflix programmers seem to have anticipated this change in habits and seized the moment as the perfect time to drop the second season of “Love Death + Robots.”

The show was originally envisioned as a reboot of the 1980s cyberpunk comic book anthology “Heavy Metal” by directors David Fincher (“Fight Club”) and Tim Miller (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). That branding faded after years of stalled development, as did the brash tone associated with the original series. The result is a clever collection of sci-fi stories from a multitude of different filmmakers who couldn’t be more visually different, but share the same dystopian DNA one would expect from the series title. Part of what makes them so enjoyable and easy to digest is that the average episode is only 12 minutes long.

It’s easy to get turned off by animation these days. To avoid the childish baggage that comes with all non-live-action entertainment, it looks like hosts have two choices: join the arms race to see who may be more vulgar, or double down on the narrative by building too complicated a story “Game of Thrones style universe. The “Love Death + Robots” format, with each episode a standalone story from different animators, avoids both of these pitfalls. It is designed for an audience of adults, but adults with their heads in the stars (as opposed to their minds in the gutter). Think of it as a less nightmarish version of “Black Mirror”. It still follows the north star of sci-fi writing, which is the goal of telling stories set in the future that reveal new things about our present, but the short format allows filmmakers to make their case. point without lingering long enough for you to reach your phone. The first episode, “Automated Customer Service”, is the most entertaining. It looks and feels like a short Pixar wireframe. An elderly woman at home alone becomes the target of a faulty cleaning robot armed with artillery far too heavy it would take to dust under furniture. An unhelpful hotline suggests the woman sacrificing her dog as a distraction. Eventually, a neighbor armed with a shotgun intervenes, but their murder of the cleaning robot puts a bounty on their heads. The woman and her new partner in crime set off at sunset in a golf cart, an army of robot vacuums following them on their heels. Then it’s on to the next one.

The short duration makes it easy to let one episode blend into the next, and the contrast in the animation style hits the reset button on your attention span. “Ice” comes closest to the overall anime aesthetic, a hyper-stylized tale of a race genetically engineered on a frozen lake to avoid the jaws of a bioluminescent ice whale. “Snow in the Desert,” a love story about bounty hunters stalking an immortal, features computer graphics so detailed it looks like life. “The Tall Grass” looks and feels like a Lovecraftian horror vignette, and “The Drented Giant” is a contemplative season finale that ruminated on what happens when fantasy briefly intersects with reality (featuring, as predictably, a stranded giant). If you’re a restraint person, “Love Death + Robots” is the type of show you could munch on throughout a week, a quick ten minute reward between tasks. But with the whole series running at just over an hour and a half, it’s much more satisfying to go through in one sitting. It won’t steal you all day, but the diversity of the stories makes this relatively short experience a long and rewarding journey.

