Memoir explores masculinity in the context of the AppalachiansExBulletin

Brian Broome began writing a memoir of his life when he was last in drug rehab in his forties.

“That’s where it officially started, and then when I got out of rehab, it just happened from there,” he says. Morning edition.

His book, Hit me on the gods, begins with her father beating 10-year-old Broome with his fists. The blows of his father, and even his friends, were meant to hammer his manhood.

Broome later came out as gay.

This first chapter is set when his father lost his job as a metalworker in Warren, Ohio, as the industry declined.

“He stayed home because my dad didn’t have a lot of education and he didn’t know what to do other than be a steelworker or some other kind of backbreaking job,” says Broome. “He thought that was what men were supposed to do to take care of their families. And he was having a hard time rethinking his role in the house.”

Interview highlights

It looks like your dad spends a lot of his appearances in this book trying to get you into what he thinks men are meant to do and be.

Not just men, I am thinking specifically of black men. I knew from a very young age that I was meant to be tougher than other men. Black men were supposed to be more masculine. The reason I stopped writing when I was a kid was because my cousin told me it was a girl. You shouldn’t be doing this. This is not what men do who have a deep sense of something or curiosity or find something pretty. All of those things have been taken away because you have to continually play that role of being the toughest guy in the room.

It sounds like something uniquely black to me because of the history of racism in America. I think there is a legacy of what you might call emasculation with black men throughout history, the ability for them to take care of their families or just be humiliated. Black men have an added responsibility to prove that we are manly in many ways. And that’s usually by dominating something or being emotionless and stoic.

You were interested in writing as a boy and gave up because people didn’t approve of it. You finished in a Master of Fine Arts program in your late forties. I wonder if you think the way you were treated in your youth forced you to waste decades of your life?

I have great regret for the time I wasted. When I finally went to college, there was this shame of God, you’re in your late forties. I was surrounded by 18-year-olds. Like, any of these people could be your kid. I was ashamed of it. But after a while I just thought, what else are you going to do? What else can you do? Are you going to come back to something that is making you unhappy? Are you just going to do a job for a paycheck and just be miserable and then relapse? What else are you gonna do So I went to community college after rehab, and then I met some really great people who said you’re not a bad writer. Maybe you should pursue this. And I just received my MFA. I just graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.

Thanking his father in the book for the lessons he taught him

I think people will read this book and think my dad is the bad guy, but I don’t think he was the bad guy. I believe my dad suffered from depression. I believe he was suffering from anxiety. I believe he suffered from low self-image and couldn’t get over it. So he didn’t know he was teaching me these things. I certainly didn’t know he was teaching me these things at the time. But when I look back I see from his behavior, what I don’t want to do, that I want to take care of my sanity, that I think black Americans should be looking at their sanity because it’s difficult to live in the country. The United States as a black person. It’s demoralizing some days.

It’s kind of a love letter to black boys, to tell them that you don’t have to be that thing the world keeps telling you you are. You can be whatever you want. And then as I wrote it just got wider and wider, and I thought it might really be a prescription for anyone who feels pressured to function in a specific way because of the body they’re in. lives.

