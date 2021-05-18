Daily horoscope for May 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 18, resident of Bustles Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect each sign of the zodiac. Below is an overview of how astrology will affect our lives today.

Things may seem to stop and go today, as the energizing moon in Leo faces off against unstable Uranus in Taurus and restrictive Saturn in Aquarius for the first half of the day. As a result, there could be a lot of frustration and uncertainty in the air today. When dealing with this kind of fixed-sign crash, the best way to move forward is slowly.

With the Moon in Leo fun and creative, we’ve been encouraged to stay present in the moment and make the most of the here and now. During the day, the moon teams up with the loving planet Venus and the chatty Mercury in spontaneous Gemini. Together, this cosmic combo sends us help by encouraging us to engage in activities, creative projects, and conversations that allow us to ground ourselves in the moment and take things as they come.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might be tempted to take a My Way or Highway Approach today, but teamwork wins the day. Stressed about the future? Know that you are creating the future by doing the best you can with what you have today.

You may be feeling the pressure today when it comes to work and family obligations. Maybe it’s time to drop some things off your plate or lean more on others. Your time is precious, treat it like it is.

It could be easy to feel overwhelmed today, especially when it comes to stress and anxiety. As such, look for ways to pamper yourself and take care of your well-being. Put yourself first.

You might feel a bit like a stranger today because you might find yourself on a different page from everyone else. It’s OK. Take the time to profit from your own business.

You might feel the urge to get out of a stagnant professional situation or relationship. Know that you don’t have to settle in because better things are on the horizon. Stay grounded in who you are.

You might feel like you are doing everything but not accomplishing anything today as the pending tasks pile up. Recognize that not everything requires immediate attention. Patience and persistence are the keys.

Remember to compare yourself to others today. Instead, embrace your qualities that set you apart from the crowd. As long as you are open to growth and learning, you cannot lose.

Remember to seek praise or validation from others today because you might not get it. Instead, focus on asserting yourself. Recognize how much you are already loved and worthy. Your existence is proof of that.

You might be feeling savvy today, but it might be best to keep some of your opinions a secret. Focus more on listening and learning today. Others may have something to teach you.

If you haven’t reached a financial goal yet, you might be stressed out today. However, try to be patient with yourself. Over time, you can achieve your goal. Know that what you have (or not) does not define you.

You may need to be picky about the time and energy you give to others today because you don’t need unnecessary distractions. You have bigger things to fear like your joy.

You might be worried today about whether your hard work is really paying off. It is. Although it may take some time to see results. Stay optimistic. Talk to your loved ones to encourage them.