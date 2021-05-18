“ Dead Souls ”, by Sam RiviereExBulletin

In a scene near the end of the debut novel by English poet and publisher Sam Rivière Dead souls, a twice-dishonored poetic plagiarist by the name of Solomon Wiese explains that before being kicked out of the literary establishment, he never listened to the compliments of his work. In the community of sycophantic poetry, says Wiese, praise springs from “monstrous insincerity” and is, therefore, deadly. As a critic who tries to be completely honest, I can’t help but take this proclamation as an insult what am I, chopped liver? but still, I know it contains the truth. Usually I feel the same about Dead souls. Rivière is sharp and funny, and he fills his novel with ideas that are both crude and correct. It is undeniably a smart book and in some ways a good book. Having said that, he is unreadable.

Dead souls takes place during a long night at the bar of a London Travelodge, where Wiese tells the story of his downfall to the narrator, an extremely irritating and hyper-conscious poetry magazine editor. It has no paragraph breaks, no chapters, almost no plot, and no interest in life outside of the publishing industry. (Could it be located in Brooklyn? It might.) Nor is he interested in creating a nuanced, intriguing, or even three-dimensional portrait of Publishing World for readers who may not already be. involved or, to use the narrator’s favorite word, involved in the literary field. Instead, Rivière assumes that “[f]or for a long time there had been no poetry in poetry. According to its narrator, almost all contemporary poetry is so derivative and so bad that it hardly deserves the name. Its prose is full of satire, but, stripped down, it seems to ask three plaintive and related questions: How poetry is it become so bogus? is real poetry? And, will anything ever be back?

This unnamed narrator severely limits Rivière. He’s repressed, obsessed with status and himself, and totally resistant to most types of meaningful thinking.



All three questions are unquestionably valid. Rivière has good answers to the first: He hijacks publishing to ignore rural and regional writers, to be pushed too hard by social pressure, and to be virtually inaccessible to anyone whose parents cannot support them financially. He’s also smart about the selfish and often futile nature of the praise and stacks on social media, which he satirizes. To answer the second and third questions, however, he would have to venture outside of irony, which his narrator is unable to do. This unnamed narrator severely limits Rivière. He’s repressed, obsessed with status and himself, and totally resistant to most types of meaningful thinking. He devotes most of his intellectual efforts to “the microanalysis of the ethics of [any] a situation which despite the time and energy I seemed to devote to it, I saw it primarily as private entertainment. “It’s a great relief, when Wiese begins his monologue, to escape the narrator a bit but Rivière never lets us escape. We receive Wiese’s tale through the narrator, which means we get it devoid of empathy or artistic concern.

Maybe I shouldn’t blame the narrator, who is, after all, Rivière’s invention. It is certainly Riviere’s choice to exclude Publishing World non-participants from Dead souls. The jokes inside (tote bags! Ha!) Abound; explanations or extrapolations to the rest of society, not so much. Wiese may believe that his “poetic destiny” is to produce “a real work of art”, but he is so clearly a charlatan that I find it hard to imagine any reader who wishes to write good poetry or create good art. of whatever sort, choosing to spend time with him. I’m not complaining, to be clear, that he’s not sympathetic; rather, while reading, I often found myself thinking about the protagonist of Lily King’s fiction Writers and lovers, who refuses to date a guy with writer’s block because “[t]This sort of thing is contagious. “Wiese’s BS seems contagious, too. Riviere writes it as a personification of Publishing World: He absorbs the entire poetry ecosystem, then regurgitates it so obviously he gets caught and shamed for plagiarism, not one. , but twice.

Dead souls is clearly inspired by two writers: Thomas Bernhard, king of the single paragraph novel, and Roberto Bolao, who founded a poetry movement in Mexico in the 1970s and then wrote an exceptional novel, The wild detectives, on a movement of poetry invented like his. It is my personal and unwavering belief that writing without paragraphs is a major for the reader, which suits Bernhard; his books are angry howls. Dead souls is a reproach. The handles, in my opinion, should have breaks. Regarding the resemblance between Dead souls and The wild detectives go, I will only say that the latter loves poetry; the first does not even know what poetry is. So it doesn’t seem surprising that while Bolao’s novel is overflowing with joy, excitement, confusion, and humor, Rivière’s is fundamentally dried out. It is a collection of ideas without emotion. Why turn to fiction for that?

Lily Meyer is a writer and translator living in Cincinnati, Ohio.