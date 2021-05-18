Entertainment
Dominic West’s wife Catherine FitzGerald looks back on their love story
Dominic Wests’ wife reflected on their wonderful romance, months after these pics with Lily James came out.
In October 2020, scandal erupted when The Affair star Dominic was pictured getting closer to his The Pursuit of Love co-star Lily in Rome, with snaps showing the stars on a scooter together and apparently kissing.
Dominic, 51, and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, immediately reunited and, in a new interview, Catherine opened up about having an instant attraction to the actor when they met at Trinity College, Dublin. .
The 50-year-old told the Irish freelance: We had a wonderful love story. I had a small room on campus and Dominic had an attic on the top floor of a building in Mountjoy Square. It was falling but you could get on the roof and sit on the hot slates. It was a beautiful summer that year and we were looking at Dublin, reading poetry with the mountains in the distance.
Catherine left Dominic at the end of the summer, which she does not regret as she said: I could not have settled down with him forever. It wouldn’t have been a good idea for any of us.
Dominic and Catherine moved on, Dominic having a daughter Martha with his then girlfriend Polly Astor, and Catherine marrying Edward Lambton, 7th Earl of Durham.
However, after Dominic returned to London a year after The Wire to spend time with his daughter, he reunited with Catherine through mutual friends.
Catherine said: We were both at the right time in our lives then. And it was nice to have this shared story, from the previous days.
I’m sure I did it the hard way, at that point I was around 32 and decided to put it all into my job, but falling in love was wonderful.
There is something about having lived a busy life before I moved in, I felt I could jump into family life and have babies with enthusiasm. And I really went, having been four in seven years! He’s had his ups and downs of course, like everyone else, but we are totally dedicated to each other and to our full and vibrant family life together.
The couple married in 2010 and have four children between the ages of eight and 14, Dora, Senan, Francis and Christabel.
They divide their time between London, Wiltshire and Limerick, where they own Glin Castle, a Georgian country house that they use both as a family home and as a hotel and venue, after Catherine, the daughter of the last knight of Glin, buy it to keep it. in the family.
After these photos of Dominic and Lily surfaced, the actor returned to the UK, where he and Catherine posed outside their family home to assure people their marriage was solid.
If kissing for the cameras wasn’t enough, the couple left a handwritten note in the rock garden of their home in Wiltshire: Our marriage is strong and we’re still together. Thank you.
Lily, 32, did not address the situation, but in a recent interview with The Guardian she said: Ach, I’m not really keen on talking about it. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.
This month, The Pursuit of Love, in which Dominic and Lily played the roles of father and daughter, aired on BBC One, while Lily is currently filming the Pam and Tommy series, in which she plays the bombshell Pamela. Anderson.
