K-pop group GFriend ends contract with longtime Source Music agency

K-pop girl group GFriend is on the verge of parting ways with their longtime Source Music agency, which has nurtured them for the past six years.

Members of the girl group have not renewed their exclusivity contracts with Source Music, the company confirmed in a statement via K-pop newspaper Soompi today, May 18. Their contracts are expected to close on Saturday May 22.

“After careful consideration and in-depth discussion, GFRIEND and Source Music have reached an agreement to follow separate paths to continued growth,” Source Music said.

He acknowledged that the six-member act “won the boundless love of K-pop fans” with their various performances, which marked a “new generation” of girl groups and music.

“We would like to express our sincere and sincere gratitude to GFRIEND for allowing Source Music to accompany them on their journey,” he added, while thanking GFriend fans.

The agency pledged to continue supporting GFriend members in their first step towards a new start. He also urged fans of the group to do the same.

After the announcement, the name of the girl group took the # 1 spot on Twitter’s Filipino trending list, with more than 300,000 tweets to date.

GFriendcomprising Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji are known for songs such as Me Gustas Tu, Rough and Sunny Summer. It debuted in 2015 under Source Music, which became a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation in 2019.Dana cruz/outside

