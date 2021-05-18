How Kathryn Hahn made ‘Wandavision’ neighbor a rabid villain

Kathryn Hahn can’t point a finger at one specific performance that could have earned her the role of Agatha Harkness, a wicked witch masquerade as the chatty housewife Agnes in the big budget Disney + limited series WandaVision.

I’ve been here for a while, that’s how Hahn’s theory begins. Maybe they thought there was something about the way I was able to squeeze into different genres.

A close look at Hahn’s resume indicates that he may be on to something. After all, staged JohnC. Reilly in the man-child comedy Step Brothers, played the sweet rabbion Transparent, and spewed out a flurry of good humor in the Bad Moms franchise. Additionally, Agatha is a makeover herself, skipping decades in the suburbs with superhero Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her android partner, Vision (Paul Bettany).

Hahn, who has so many oversized moments and costume changes in WandaVision that they’ve inspired YouTube montages with titles like 20 times Agatha Harkness was a total icon, compared the experience to the summer stock. I felt like I was playing an actor in all these different roles, she says.

Perky, intrusive, maybe too much useful. What did your research tell you about the sitcom’s curious neighbor?

I dig a lot, studied sitcoms stylistically and historically. Adjectives like copper are used. From the point of view of the trope, the volume is always increased.

How to modulate a great performance? Did director Matt Shakman ever say, “Compose”?

Oh sure. He told me too much. [Laughs] It was rarely the opposite. I am a hambone.

For a first-time Marvel franchise, you’re very adept at the energy bolt-throwing choreography.

For a moment, I thought I was supposed to find out for myself. Then [Elizabeth Olsen] was like, Talk to my motion trainer. [Jennifer White] is based in the UK and helped me find the differences between [Agatha and the Scarlet Witchs] Magic.

Explain. Did you say, in this scene, I’m throwing explosive purple bullets?

It’s just a silly acting speech, but it’s like creating anything. His vocabulary of movement has just emerged. We wanted to use cauldron imagery [uses her thumb and forefinger to stir a tiny, imaginary pot]. Agatha is a succubus. She just wants power. So there’s a lot of this energy [Hahn stretches out her long fingers, and makes a snatching motion]. For the Scarlet Witch, magic came naturally to her. For Agatha, it was learned.

How does it feel to shoot epic fight scenes while being suspended by wires and dressed in fluid witch gear?

When I got to LA, I took a trapeze. I shouted for joy all the time. The first class is upside down and grabs someone. So I had this in my pocket. I did the smallest wire work for a movie called Tomorrowland. But that’s what I did the most. I liked it so much that I never wanted to go down.

Eccentric indie heartwarmers and a megaproject of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Compare and nuance.

Every concert is different. But the scale [on WandaVision] was so much more there was so much misadventure. Despite this, Matt was able to create this intimate ensemble. It was unexpected, a real treat for me. I am really going to keep this very dear experience as something that I learned from. What was important to him was being the originator of a superhero origin story about his grief and trauma.

Talk about the misadventure.

It’s not just me, the boom operator and a camera. There’s a huge screen behind you or a fan the size of a frickin ‘SUV blowing your hair back. Agathas’ false nails were so long that I couldn’t tap my phone. Someone must have texted my kids for me. I was like, I should be feeling so powerful, then someone should come with me to the bathroom. I’m used to doing everything myself, taking my own bags and water bottle with me everywhere. Im no muss, no fuss. And I had to give in to collaboration. So many people went into building this part; it ended up being really moving for me.

Did you know that Agatha would have her own 62 second theme written by the composers behind Frozen?

I knew from the start that I had a theme song. What I didn’t know was that I was going to be asked to sing it. I have had some recording experience. I wasn’t afraid to sing something that wasn’t in a karaoke room after having a couple. What I didn’t foresee was that he would land the way he did.

It was # 1 on iTunes.

I mean, what is literally going on? His bananas. But it’s really eye-catching, so I get it.

For a while, you were often chosen as the sweet and well-meaning support player. What did you like about being the scheming antagonist?

I am in my mid forties. What they don’t tell you about this chapter in your life as a kid is that you have anger. And that sometimes we are unable to express this feeling or have been told that we cannot. After a chapter where I was complicated and vulnerable birds that I love so madly, there was something really fun about being able to tap into that part of myself.