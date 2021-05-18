Entertainment
Drew Barrymore and Dylan Farrow discuss ‘Allen vs. Farrow’ documentary
Drew barrymore and Dylan Farrow talk about the impact of the “Allen v. Farrow ”which highlights Farrow’s allegations of sexual assault by his adoptive father, filmmaker Woody Allen.
In an appearance on Monday “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Farrow, 35, spoke about how the recent HBO project impacted his relationship with his mother, actress Mia Farrow.
“I think it has definitely changed the way my mom and I interact with each other and interact with each other,” she told Barrymore, 46. “I think there is a very renewed level of respect, woman to woman.”
In February,“Allen vs. Farrow” went beyond rehashing the nearly three-decade-old incident, providing viewers with new evidence, including the first glimpse of the long-discussed footage of Dylan, aged 7, recounting the alleged abuse.
Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations. In March, CBS Sunday Morning first aired a rare interview with the 85-year-old filmmaker conducted last summer, in which he maintained his innocence while noting that he believed Farrow “believes” that she is telling the truth.
“I believe she thinks so,” Allen said of Farrow’s previous allegations that Allen sexually assaulted her as a child. “She was a good girl. I don’t think she is inventing. I don’t believe she is lying. I believe she believes it.
Doc “Allen v. Farrow “:Why ‘reluctant’ Mia and Dylan Farrow spoke, response from Woody Allen
The Me Too movement ushered in an industry-wide calculation for entertainment players to reconsider their working relationships with those accused of sexual misconduct. Big names in Hollywood, including Spike leeandKate winslethave since denounced and distanced themselves from Allen.
Barrymore, who worked on the 1996 film “Everybody Says I Love You” with Allen, reflected on his own experiences with the director.
“There was no better business card than working with Woody Allen,” she said. “Then I had kids, and it changed me because I realized that I ‘was one of those people who was inherently insensitive to not looking at a narrative beyond what I and I see what’s going on in the industry now and it’s because you made that brave choice. So thank you for that.
Farrow was moved by Barrymore’s remarks.
It’s so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, “Of course you shouldn’t be working with him. He’s a jerk, he’s a monster, ‘but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you tell me that my story and what I’ve been through was important enough for you to reconsider this, “Farrow said, adding that” she was “trying not to cry. “
“Allen v. Farrow” also features audio tapes of telephone conversations between Mia Farrow and her 12-year-old partner, Allen, and interviews with members of the Farrow family, including Dylan, Mia and her son Ronan. Mia’s family friends, including singer Carly Simon, point out what they see as Allen’s flaws.
Dylan Farrow said she was “really, really shocked” to hear that her mother and brother Ronan Farrow, among others, had agreed to be on the project, because “we weren’t going to talk about it, so publicly seemed absolutely incomprehensible. “
She added, “A few of (my siblings) didn’t and I told them about it and I respect that decision as well. The documentary led to more communication between us which is interesting. . “
Contributor: Erin Jensen
“ So absurd ”:Woody Allen addresses Dylan Farrow’s sexual abuse allegations in rare interview
After:The problem of asking the public to cancel Woody Allen
