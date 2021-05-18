Anthony Mackie horrified by Sebastian Stans’ Tommy Lee transformation





Anthony Mackie is shocked at Sebastian Stan’s eerie resemblance to Tommy Lee as he prepares for Pam & Tommy, the upcoming Hulu miniseries.

I love the many who saw the first photos of the upcoming seriesPam and Tommy,Anthony Mackie was shocked to see Sebastian Stan’s eerie resemblance to Tommy Lee. Mackie and Stan have a strong friendship thanks to their Marvel connection. The two actors were both launched in the MCU in 2014.Captain America: The Winter Soldier,with Mackietaking uphewings of Falcon and Stan playing the role of Bucky Barnes. Both actors frowned on their roles as superheroes in the recently concluded Disney + miniseries,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As Marvel fans await the continuation of the Falcon and Bucky stories, they can expect Mackie and Stanto to explore other acting roles. Stan should star in Hulu’sPam and Tommy,an eight-part series about the tumultuous marriage of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Anderson and Lee were two of the most followed celebrities during the 90s. Their whirlwind romance, which produced a viral sex tape, took center stage in numerous tabloids and gossip magazines. Stan plays the titular drummer of Mtley Cre Cinderella Actress Lily James stars as Anderson, and new photos show Stan and James’ incredible transformations as they dive into their roles. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Hid Its Real Villain In Plain Sight Mackie couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Stan’s body covered in tattoos and piercings as he prepared to represent the heavy metal icon of the 90s. Apparently his Falcon and Winter Soldierco-star sent him a video and photos while he was on set playing the role of Tommy. In an interview withVariety,Mackie said he was so amazed at his friend’s transformation that he was “horrified”. Mackie’s comment was obviously said jokingly, and in truth, the new Captain America couldn’t be prouder of his co-star. Mackie went on to praise Stan for being a great actor. I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified. I was like, what are you doing ?! Do you play Tommy Lee? It’s just humiliating when you see your friend and he is successful. And he crushed it. Besides watching the role, Stan is also busy practicing his drumming skills in preparation for his new project. The 38-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share her new wand tricks. Likewise, his Pam and Tommythe co-stars are also immersed in their roles. Recent filming photos reveal James loses her Disney princess image as she sported the iconicBaywatchswimsuit while filming his scenes in Malibu. Thanks to Stan and James ‘stunning transformations as iconic’ 90s couple, Pam and Tommybegins to grab the attention of viewers ahead of its release. If Stan’s odd resemblance to Lee is enough to “horrify” his longtime pal, it is also enough to silence critics who initially thought he was unfit for the role. The Romanian-born actor may have become a household name playing the Winter Soldier, butPam and Tommycan cement his name in Hollywood as a serious and versatile character actor. Next: Pam & Tommy: Everything You Need To Know Source: Variety Young Sheldon laughs at his Big Bang Theory friends (and repeats a big deal)

