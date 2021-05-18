Kylie limits comments on IG post to muted tone after backlash





KUWTK’s Kylie Jenner limited the comments section on a recent IG post. Now fans think Kylie has bad timing and doesn’t care about others.

Kylie Jenner from keeping up with the Kardashians limited his comments on a deaf Instagram post after receiving negative feedback. Fans have exclaimed that the celeb’s message is insensitive to other people and to what’s going on in the world. Sarcastic and candid comments informed Kylie of the poor timing of the post. Kylie comes across as a mom, businesswoman, and social media influencer. Her Instagram bio includes Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie skin, two beauty brands advertised to improve the appearance of the skin. It’s clear from Kylies’ social media profile that she has no problem showing her skin. The mom regularly posts photos showing her body in stylish swimsuits. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Why Kim Kardashian Accused Of Smuggling A Rare Artifact the Starrecently posted a photo of herself in a tiny beige silk bikini. She captioned it my vibe right now is just living life. Responses below the post showed fans did not approve of the stars’ bad timing. Several comments read Free Palestine in response to the outbreaks of violence in Israel and Gaza. A fan explained at length, you are so rich, don’t you want to help? find out a little? Hey Hooooooo the world is on fire and you are trying to start a new line of beauty products … what’s wrong with you! your children will have no future Another fan commented, There is a war going on right now in the Middle East, do you care? Some fans respond with sarcasm, Good for you, because some people don’t even have the chance to live, but who cares !!! Enjoy life! In the past, fans have praised Kylies’ more revealing posts. Comments on photos of Kylies used to read, So perfect Kylie, and You are so beautiful. Fans clearly don’t disapprove of Kylies’ bikini photos, but timing is everything. Her latest bikini post received just over eight million likes. Another bikini photo before this one received roughly the same number of likes. Despite the backlash, the tone-deaf photo of Kylies received nearly 12 million likes and over 53,000 comments. The Kardashian-Jenner family have been called deaf for several times. From island getaways to bogus trade accolades, the star of keeping up with the Kardashians and her family have been on the radar for social media posts that have bad timing. Fans seem to think Kylies’ Instagram post is another example. Next: KUWTK: Why Kourtney Maybe More Popular Than Her Sister Kim Sources: Kylie jenner, Ace TV Shows American Idol judges react to Caleb Kennedy’s brutal exit from final

About the Author Jasmine

(40 articles published)

Passionate about reality TV contests, Jasmine finds herself singing and dancing in her living room with her siblings as imaginary contestants in reality TV series, like The Voice and Dancing With The Stars. Jasmine channels her enthusiasm into writing, providing all the latest details on the show’s contestants and reality TV stars. When Jasmine is not writing, she enjoys aerial yoga and the power of storytelling through creative movement. More from Jasmine







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos