The Black Crowes Postpones Reunion Tour Dates, Including 2 Upstate NY Gigs





The Black Crowes have postponed dates for their reunion tour after the coronavirus pandemic shattered last year’s plans. Chris and Rich Robinson will now celebrate the 31st anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with two Upstate New York concerts: September 14, 2021 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, and September 25 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The Black Crowes will no longer perform at the Lake Darien Amphitheater near Buffalo, which was originally listed as a stop in 2020 with SPAC and Bethel Woods. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates. Additional tickets are on sale via Living nation; prices start at $ 29, plus fees. Tickets are also available through StubHub, Siege Geek, TicketCity and Lively seats. The Black Crowes have promised to play their 1990 album, Shake Your Money Maker, in its entirety as well as all hits. The group released eight studio albums between 1990 and 2009, featuring over a dozen top 10 rock hits including Hard to Handle, Jealous Again, She Talks to Angels, Blackberry, Only a Fool, Twice as Hard and Remedy. . The Robinson brothers split the rock band on several occasions, leaving several other projects, including the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and the Magpie Salute. Chris and Rich Robinson have reportedly said very little since their last hiatus in 2013, but made their peace in 2019 as they planned the reunion tour. It’s always been our group and it’s funny through the whole trajectory of good and bad, joy and frustrations, said Chris Robinson Rolling stone. [Rich and I] laughed, said the only thing [we] can always agree on is, Shake Your Money Maker [is] a good record. RELATED: Starship with Mickey Thomas for a Free Concert at NYS Fair Dead & Company tour dates include 3 concerts at Upstate NY Florida Georgia Line drive-in concert with Nelly and Chase Rice to be presented in CNY

