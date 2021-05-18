Shrek at 20: How a Chaotic Project Became a Beloved Success

The idea that an ugly ogre could be a hero on the big screen in a romantic fairytale comedy was not what many had hoped for. The absence of a traditional prince wasn’t the only obstacle for Shrek, the next big animated production of the new DreamWorks. Producers and directors came and went. A major role had to be recast. And the technology was proving to be thorny. In fact, the project was initially unpopular among employees.

Being sent to Shrek was like being sent to Siberia, remembers director Vicky Jenson.

But when the film was released widely on May 18, 2001, it immediately dominated the box office, received wide critical acclaim, and won the inaugural Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Twenty years later, Shrek is still a quirky and beloved fairy tale whose characters and jokes continue to permeate pop culture, reaching another generation of fans.

We didn’t really have a sense of the reach that this was going to be big, Jenson said. There would be previews like, wow, I don’t think anyone has seen this before, it’s really funny or it’s a little touching.

Co-directed by Jenson and Andrew Adamson, the film was based on a children’s book by William Steig, and its basic outline hardly helps to understand what makes it so daring. Angry and self-isolating ogre, Shrek embarks on an epic journey with Donkey, his sidekick, after their swamp is passed. Their quest involves a deal with a tyrannical lord: saving a princess, Fiona, whom the nobleman wants to marry, and in return, Shrek can get his house back.