Shrek at 20: How a Chaotic Project Became a Beloved Success
The idea that an ugly ogre could be a hero on the big screen in a romantic fairytale comedy was not what many had hoped for. The absence of a traditional prince wasn’t the only obstacle for Shrek, the next big animated production of the new DreamWorks. Producers and directors came and went. A major role had to be recast. And the technology was proving to be thorny. In fact, the project was initially unpopular among employees.
Being sent to Shrek was like being sent to Siberia, remembers director Vicky Jenson.
But when the film was released widely on May 18, 2001, it immediately dominated the box office, received wide critical acclaim, and won the inaugural Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Twenty years later, Shrek is still a quirky and beloved fairy tale whose characters and jokes continue to permeate pop culture, reaching another generation of fans.
We didn’t really have a sense of the reach that this was going to be big, Jenson said. There would be previews like, wow, I don’t think anyone has seen this before, it’s really funny or it’s a little touching.
Co-directed by Jenson and Andrew Adamson, the film was based on a children’s book by William Steig, and its basic outline hardly helps to understand what makes it so daring. Angry and self-isolating ogre, Shrek embarks on an epic journey with Donkey, his sidekick, after their swamp is passed. Their quest involves a deal with a tyrannical lord: saving a princess, Fiona, whom the nobleman wants to marry, and in return, Shrek can get his house back.
Key to the film’s success was the unforgettable comedic voice work delivered by a cast that included Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Princess.
The look of the film was also unexpected. Although DreamWorks had experience with computer animation, thanks to Antz (1998), the main characters in this film did not pose the challenge of the reach and scale of those in Shrek. The new film, with its magical environment, required a complex rendering, especially if the human Fiona was going to move gracefully. That and other things, like donkey fur, meant technological advancements. At the time, Shrek’s visual effects supervisor spoke of a level of complexity in the film that hadn’t been realized before.
As for the story itself, writing partners Terry Rossio and Ted Elliott, who had worked on Aladdin and The Road to El Dorado with DreamWorks director Jeffrey Katzenberg, had been on board from the start. (The screenplay is credited to them as well as Joe Stillman and Roger SH Schulman.) As Rossio recalled, Elliot immediately saw an opportunity with Shrek since the fantasy comedy genre, satirical by design, had produced popular book series. at the time.
But that genre had rarely been attempted in movies (William Goldmans Princess Bride is the only movie that comes to mind) and never in animation, Rossio said via email. In the fantasy comic, you play all the elements of the story straight away, with one change: the characters in the story are well aware of the genre conventions of their own story. It was an experience.
In his early years, Shrek had gone through a few producers and filmmakers, like Kelly Asbury, who had left to co-direct another DreamWorks project. Jenson joined Shrek in 1997, rising to the head of the story and finally a director, her first time in that role in animation.
Casting was still a problem when she got on board. Diaz and Murphy were in place, but who would play the main character was pending. Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley was originally thrown and had recorded several of his liness when he died at the age of 33 that year.
Jenson said she and her colleagues are huge fans of SNL and Mike Myers. It took a bit of selling at the studio because he was still breaking into the house, but he wasn’t the big name he is now, she said. (Myers did not respond to interview requests; Murphy and Diaz declined to comment for this article.)
Meanwhile, the directors and crew of the story have been working hard, inspired by films as diverse as The Princess Bride and planes, trains and automobiles. As Jenson recalled, Adamson would say if they could show their mom an idea without having any issues, then it could stay in the movie. The story team was credited with a lot of brash humor the film is known for, but the cast also had space to improvise and act.
Myers, who gave Shrek a Scottish accent that reminded him of his fathers, came up with many quotes from the most memorable movies, like Better out than in after the ogre burps.
After Mike Myers finished the movie, he got the idea to try a different vocal performance, and it was so successful that Katzenberg opted to re-record his role, Rossio said, and quite a few scenes had to. be adjusted.
By the end of production, Rossio said, there were over 5,000 pages on his hard drive for an 85-page final script.
The film competed in cannes film festival before its theatrical release in the United States. After opening at No. 1 at the domestic box office, it went on to earn nearly $500 million worldwide on a production budget of $ 60 million.
Shrek was widely welcomed by critics and won the first Oscar for best animated feature, defeating, among others, Pixars Monsters, Inc.
Jenson herself didn’t understand how successful Shrek was until she dined at a sushi restaurant in North Hollywood and heard other diners talk about the movie: One of them says , have you seen Shrek? And the other one is like, no, no, I’m not going to see stuff for the kids, and they go, no, no, it’s not for the kids. You have to go see him.
The success of the films spawned other successes, such as songs from the soundtrack. Smash Mouth’s All Star was a hit two years earlier but Shrek gave it new life, as the bands cover the Monkees Im A Believer. went to n ° 15 on Billboard charts. Jenson remembers the band members telling him years later everyone is asking us to play this song. I don’t know if I should hug you or hate you.
Several sequels and spinoffs followed, as did a theme park attraction, a Broadway show, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Shrek has become an iconic character in DreamWorks, said Jerry Beck, an animation historian, and defined the type of films the studio would continue to make: quirky stories that, unlike Disney fairy tales, had more more.
And thereafter, DreamWorks films are like that, I think of films from Madagascar and others. Shrek is the model, Beck said.
The wise guy confronts fairy tales and centuries-old fables was common in cartoons like Bugs Bunny and the three bears (1944) or stories from Mad Magazine, he noted. Each generation can claim their version of these, he said, and Shrek did so in the context of a larger story with engaging characters.
I can relate to Shrek, I look like this when I wake up in the morning, Beck said, adding that I think a lot of people can relate to. The movie serves a kind of dual purpose where it makes fun of life, but it also makes fun of those famous stories that we all know.
Plus, her examination of true love, self-acceptance, identity, and friendship, while resisting the typical damsel-in-distress theme, which influenced a generation as a result.
Today, it’s hard to scroll through social media without spotting the Shrek memes, which have become their own language. The ogre is invoked to describe falling in love with someone for his personality. There is even a entire sub-reddit on Reddit dedicated to him.
Last year, Shrek was added to the National Film Registry. A fifth film would be in development, and to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Universal Pictures is releasing a Special Edition of the film this month on Blu-ray and other formats.
A filmmaker, Grant Duffrin, even launched a Annual shrekfest. It started as an internet joke in 2014, but since then Shrekheads from all over the world have gathered in Madison, Wisconsin every year, although the last few years have been virtual. Duffrin also produced Shrek Retold, a shot-by-shot remake of the film by over 200 artists working in different formats.
One of the movie’s main metaphors, ogres are like onions, might also reflect the layers of meaning fans have discovered in the storytelling. Arguments are still being made as to whether the film is a commentary on gentrification or racism. But even on its surface, Shrek captures the essence of unlikely friendships and non-superficial romance, making his forever happy ending triumphant.
