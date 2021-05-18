Entertainment
West End returns: London Theater reopens
LONDON At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, two friends were huddling outside the St. Martins Theater in London West End, doing something no one has done for 14 months: arguing during intermission over who the murderer was The mousetrap, Agatha Christies, longtime thriller.
I have no doubts that this is the chic woman who runs the hotel, said Lockie Chapman, 40, a singer, before immediately changing his mind.
In fact, it’s the middle finger! he said. Or how about that sneaky Italian dude? he added.
The sneaky Italian dude? Rah Petherbridge, 37, replied. But it could be a red herring!
Such debates have erupted outside of The Mousetrap since its debut in 1952, but those that accompanied the performances of Monday’s 28,200th performance were significant. They marked the reopening of the West End.
Since March of last year, when the coronavirus pandemic ended Britain, theaters across the country have indeed been grim. A few shows, including The Mousetrap, attempted to return last fall, only for a second lockdown to prevent them even from making it to rehearsals.
Several tried again in December, including Six, the hit musical about the wives of Henry VIII, but they only managed a handful of performances before being shut down again. Theaters had to perform in front of an online audience if they wanted to continue working.
Monday’s comeback actually seemed permanent, 15 members of the public said in interviews, many pointing to the British rapid vaccination campaign as the reason for their optimism. (More than 55% of the UK population has received at least one dose, a higher proportion than in the US.) A small but worrying increase in coronavirus cases in Britain, linked to a variant first identified times in India, did not dampen their mood. .
I really think we were back for good this time around, said Matthew Lumby, 48, a civil servant. I wouldn’t be sure I would be maskless for a while, but if wearing these comes at the cost of being back in a theater again, it’s a little to pay.
The vibe was similar to the neighboring Royal Opera, which also reopened on Monday, with Mozarts Clemenza di Tito. I feel confident this time it’s for good, said Katie Connor, 40, as several huge Rolls Royces found themselves with glamorous operators.
I’m so happy to be back, she added. I’m pretty sure I’ll cry ugly during the two hour and 25 minute show.
English theaters are not immediately allowed to return to their pre-pandemic state. For now, shows can only be opened at 50% capacity and members of the public must wear masks throughout performances.
Social distancing rules are supposed to be removed on June 21, allowing full capacity, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the date could be pushed back due to the recent increase in cases.
I have to say with you that this new variant could seriously disrupt our progress, Johnson said.
It would be financially difficult for The Mousetrap if the distance weren’t removed soon, said Adam Spiegel, the show’s producer, but insisted he would keep the show open no matter what, to give from work to actors and team. It’s the right thing to do, he says.
Several other big West End shows reopen this week, including Six and Everybodys Talking About Jamie, a hit musical about a boy trying to become a drag queen, with a host of others to cross England in the months to come. . But on Monday, the spotlight was largely left to The Mousetrap, which holds a Guinness World Record for the oldest piece.
It was a little weird for The Mousetrap to be at the forefront of returning theaters, Spiegel said. Critics have called it an anachronism since at least the 1970s, without the technical bells and whistles one might expect from a modern production. But Spiegel said it was the best room to reopen the West End, as it had become a symbol of the city.
He has been through all the ups and downs of British life for the past 70 years: terrorism, economic recessions, this, he said. There is no scientific answer as to why this should be the first. It just seems fair.
The play didn’t need much rewrite to reduce the risk of coronavirus, other than removing a kiss, Spiegel said. Agatha Christie wrote the play right after WWII, he added, when the British didn’t have that kiss.
So, luckily, it lends itself quite well to social distancing, he added.
Behind the scenes, however, there had been some changes. Two actors have been hired, so if one has to isolate himself, the other can intervene. The cast and crew also had to stay away, which meant the shows wind machine could no longer be used as the person operating it would have had to stand next to an actor backstage.
Other shows adopt similar measures. On Monday, director Michael Longhurst began rehearsals for a revival of Nick Paynes’s relationship drama Constellations at the Donmar Warehouse. He hired four casts of two people, including famous names like Zo Wanamaker to try to make sure the show wouldn’t suffer from any coronavirus-induced shutdowns, he said. It’s such a complicated balancing act for every production, he added.
Other theaters across England are similarly focusing on smaller shows with lower coronavirus risks at the moment. The Theater Royal in Bath, in the southwest of England, for example, reopens on May 25 not with a play, but with Ralph Fiennes playing TS Eliots. Four quartets. The show will then travel across England.
England’s theatrical reopening places it ahead of the other major theaters in Europe. In Paris, theaters can open from Wednesday, but they must finish by 9 p.m. and are only allowed at 35% of capacity. Some theaters have said they cannot reopen under these conditions. Others said they couldn’t because they were busy with students protesting the lack of support for arts workers.
In Berlin, theaters are also allowed to reopen on Wednesday, but only outdoors.
In the West End, most theater owners and producers seem happy to agree to the restrictions, including the potential use of coronavirus passports to secure entry. Whatever is needed to restart people’s ability to enjoy theater that I agree with, said Spiegel, of The Mousetrap.
Many in the industry are realizing that it will be a long time before theaters come to life, employing thousands of freelancers. Some job cuts are only emerging. In April, The Stage, British theater newspaper, reported that The Phantom of the Opera would reopen on July 27, but only with its orchestration on tour, reducing the number of musicians almost in half, to 14, from 27.
This sets a bad precedent for the entire industry, And the west, a trombonist who performed on the show before the pandemic, said in a phone interview. Every small producer will say: If they don’t need brass, I don’t, he added.
On The Mousetrap Monday, all worries seemed far from people’s minds. Many spectators took off their masks to sip drinks during the show, then left them aside as tension mounted on stage, with Detective Sergeant Trotter (Paul Hilliar) interviewing eight potential murderers.
Eventually, the perpetrator was revealed and several members of the audience gasped. See, I told you! one shouted, being silenced by those around him.
The Mousetrap ended right after having had for each of his previous 28,199 performances. Thank you very much for your incredibly warm welcome tonight, said Hilliar, after a standing ovation from the half-full theater.
Now you are our partners in crime, he added, and we ask you to keep the thriller secret locked in your hearts.
