West End returns: London Theater reopens

LONDON At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, two friends were huddling outside the St. Martins Theater in London West End, doing something no one has done for 14 months: arguing during intermission over who the murderer was The mousetrap, Agatha Christies, longtime thriller.

I have no doubts that this is the chic woman who runs the hotel, said Lockie Chapman, 40, a singer, before immediately changing his mind.

In fact, it’s the middle finger! he said. Or how about that sneaky Italian dude? he added.

The sneaky Italian dude? Rah Petherbridge, 37, replied. But it could be a red herring!

Such debates have erupted outside of The Mousetrap since its debut in 1952, but those that accompanied the performances of Monday’s 28,200th performance were significant. They marked the reopening of the West End.