GI Joe’s snake eyes removed his mask and revealed his face

The titular character unmasked on Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins poster may be shocking, but it’s not unprecedented in the character’s history.

Recent promotional material forSnake Eyes: Origins of GI Joehas the title character unmasked, which makes sense in a few contexts. First, it’s an origin story. Second, it’s also hard to blame the studio for wanting star Henry Golding to be the focus of the film’s first poster. However, it is still jarring forGI Joe fans because, like Judge Dredd, Snake Eyes is well known for never taking his mask off. Still, the film doesn’t take full liberties with the source material by showing Snake Eyes unmasked. Although this is rare, it has happened in the past. GI Joe comics.

The first unmasking of Snake Eyes took place in 1983 GI Joe: a true American hero # 10, by Larry Hama and Mike Vosburg. Snake Eyes, Scarlett, and Zap have been captured by Cobra. Cobra’s resident mad scientist used a setup reminiscent of A clockwork orange to extract the location of GI Joe’s secret headquarters directly from Snake Eye’s brain. Snake Eyes was unmasked during the process, but his face was heavily shaded.

Hama and Steve Leialoha took a similar tour in 1984A true American hero# 26, the origin story of Snake Eyes. Snake Eyes fought alongside future teammate Joe Stalker and rival future soldiers from Storm Shadowas in Vietnam. Although his face was not heavily shaded, his facial features were obscured by a hat and bandages over his injured face. GIJoe fans haven’t seen Snake Eyes’ face well for years.

The man behind the mask was eventually revealed in A true American hero# 93, by Hama and MD Bright. With Scarlett by his side, Snake Eyes traveled to Switzerland for extensive plastic surgery to heal an injury on a first GI Joe mission. The accident that gave Snake Eyes his horrific scars was shown in his origin story, but this was the first time his gruesome results were shown on the panel.

Snake Eyes got his new face, but it didn’t last long: the plastic surgeon performed a similar operation years before on the Baroness and had become a fan of the femme fatale Cobra. After being made aware of Snake Eyes’ predicament, she and a battalion of elite Cobra troops kidnapped Snake Eyes while he was still sedated. Taking advantage of the overwhelming numbers, she shot an injured Scarlett (who was accompanying Snake Eyes to his surgery) in the face.

Between the comics and the index cards on the back of the action figure packaging, Hama invented the backstory for the GI Joe character cast. Their designs were dictated by Hasbro, whose choices were more about economics than traditions. The iconic Snake Eyes look was born because it saved Hasbro money. A character in an all-black costume did not need to be painted. Costs were reduced even further by removing the cover from her face. The aesthetic choice that so strongly defined Snake Eyes happened because it meant Hasbro didn’t have to spend any money to create a facial mold for the figure.

This thrifty, minimalist design was the clay that Hama molded into some of the most compelling stories of his long tenures. GI Joe writer, both in the original Marvelseries series and in the continuing sequel published by IDW. The Snake Eyes design may have been created by pinching a penny from Hasbro. However, he became iconic due to a combination of the work Hama did and the fact that an all-black bodysuit is perfect for a silent ninja warrior. Its sleek simplicity has made it a lasting look for almost 40 years. Even Rob Liefeld’s recent redesign was just a pallet swap.

Like Wolverine, pieces of the Snake Eyes backstory have been generously handed out over the years, giving fans a glimpse into his past without spoiling the mystery that helped make it so compelling. The Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow symbol was revealed as the Storm Shadow family crest in the Snake Eyes origin story, for example. As the film departs from the comics, I hope its creators are inspired by the creativity that brought Snake Eyes to life.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins stars Henry Golding in Snake Eyes, Andre Koji in Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais in Hard Master, RSula Corber in Baroness, and Samara Weaving in Scarlett. The film hits theaters on July 23.

