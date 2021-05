The Masked Singer until Final 4; download the FOX Super 6 app to earn cash before it’s too late

The fifth season of “The Masked Singer” turned out to be extraordinary. Not only are fans getting explosive revelations, but they also have a lot of money in their pockets. Each week, viewers of “The Masked Singer” have the opportunity to correctly predict six episode-related questions on the FOX Super 6 app – and in return, the fans bring home money that will get you dancing. Only five costumes remained at the peak of last week’s fiery battle: the black swan, Russian dolls, chameleon, piglet and yeti. And while the Russian dolls teamed up for incredible performances, they were ultimately ousted from their nest and revealed as 90s icons and a pop-rock Hanson trio. The group made history with “Masked Singer” as the very first group to appear on the show, which made the process incredibly difficult. RELATED: Hanson’s trick as Russian dolls on ‘the Masked Singer’ hooks stacks of cash from FOX Super 6 players While guessing might seem difficult for America’s favorite singing competition series, it doesn’t take much to make money that will put a smile on your face. In the week before Hanson’s big reveal, only 14% of attendees correctly guessed that Robopine would be the candidate sent home that week. But that was enough for one lucky fan who ended up winning $ 10,000. With the show limited to its last four contestants, this week’s questions will surely be welcome for enthusiastic applicants. 1. Will a panelist get the correct first impression on Wednesday evening? 2. What character clue is related to Robin? 3. Cluedle-Doo plays before revealing himself? 4. Will Chameleon be playing hip-hop this week? 5. Which character makes Jenny fall from her chair? 6. Which character in the competition will be unmasked on Wednesday evening? Viewers can access free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $ 20,000 each week, and users who enter the weekly raffle will receive an additional entry into a $ 100,000 Grand Prize raffle. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the United States, except WA. 18 years and over. See terms and conditions on foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited. Stephanie Weaver contributed to this story.

