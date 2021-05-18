Entertainment
‘Peril!’ the candidate addresses critics who felt he was too arrogant
The peril! The Tournament of Champions kicked off Monday night with controversy, thanks to a contender whose intensity rubbed viewers the wrong way.
Ryan Bilger won the match and advanced to the semi-finals, but his style of play prompted fans to criticize him on social media.
Bilger responded to the comments on Monday.
So uh hello. I see a lot of people out there who are unhappy with me after Jeopardy tonight, he wrote at the start of a Twitter thread.
Look, I understand. I had a ton of adrenaline running through my veins. I had a daily double on a piece of Pennsylvania history that I’ve known since I was a kid. I was playing better than I expected. Yeah, I got quite loud and excited, He continued.
Bilger was lively while playing and his approach which included stabs in the chest and saying he “would go for the kill while placing a bet before a Daily Double was unsuitable for some fans.
I understand that’s not what a lot of people want from Jeopardy, he wrote. I take the comment on the second DD if I can. I was right in the moment and so excited to play because I had been waiting for it for 2 years and had a lot of pent up energy. Not to say that is a valid excuse, but yes.
Bilger also said his contestants on the episode did not dispute his behavior.
I spoke with Jason and spoke with Sarah and they were very clear that they had no issues with me, that we were competitors in a competitive space and that becoming excitable is understandable, that I don’t. have nothing to apologize to them, he wrote. So that’s it with them.
To everyone, hey, sorry you ruined your Jeopardy watching night, ” he added. “I get it. If you want to make imputations on my character, then fine, but you can do it in the face. I know who I am and this TOC area is an amazing bunch of people and I’m honored to be part of it.
See you next week on TV love me or hate me He concluded.
Peril! posted clips of Bilger in action, with many fans commenting on his playing style.
Learn to win with humility, someone wrote.
Ryan was a bad winner, another commented.
Ryan is very smart, quick and good at playing the game, but he couldn’t have been less pleasing to the eye because he was so ridiculously conceited, wrote another spectator.
And while Bilger had a lot of detractors, he had several people in his corner, including the famous old Jeopardy! champion Austin Rogers, who had no problem with the way Bilger was excited by the time Final Jeopardy arrived.
Guy. Be amplified. The best feeling on Earth is to nail FJ without having to show it. You killed. I can’t wait to see how it goes, he tweeted.
The behavior of the Bilgers pissed off the fans, so much so that the Jeopardy! The Twitter account itself had to intervene.
While we welcome a lively exchange with our fans, please maintain a respectful and appropriate level of conversation, he wrote.
