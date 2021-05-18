Entertainment
Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Match Card | Launderer report
At Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash, WWE revealed that it had changed its regular pay-per-view schedule and moved Hell in a Cell to June 20.
This can happen for a number of reasons: WWE might want to save money in the bank for when they get back on the road in front of the fans, HIAC might be more manageable in the ThunderDome, or WWE might. just try to do it. freshen things up.
Whatever the reason, the next PPV is just over a month away and Backlash has given us a good idea of the feuds that will continue and the storylines that ended.
Before we predict what will end up on the HIAC card, here’s a quick rundown of the results from Sunday’s show:
Sheamus defeated Ricochet
- Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte and Asuka
- Damian Priest defeated The Miz
- Bianca Belair defeated Bayley
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Dirty Dawgs
- Bobby lashleydefeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro
Jimmy Uso’s triumphant return to SmackDown and his reunion with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns didn’t last long. Within minutes of arriving, he called the tribal chief for using his brother to retain the universal title.
Jey and Jimmy have been in WWE for over a decade and have never had a feud. They’ve always been a tag team, but WWE seems ready to give the Brothers a chance to shine.
The tribal leader wants Jimmy to support him like Jey does, but Jimmy sees the relationship as one-sided. If Reigns is in control of Jey as it seems, it’s a feud that should be ramped up within a week or two.
Ideally, WWE would make this as personal as possible by putting them inside the cell, but the chances of that happening are slim.untitled on the line.
This one is obvious. From what we saw on Sunday, it’s clear Cesaro and Seth Rollins will pick up where they left off at WrestleMania 37.
The Swiss Superman scored the biggest victory of his career against Messiah at The Show of Shows and used that momentum to secure a Universal Title. Now, however, Rollins wants revenge.
After Reigns defeated Cesaro at Backlash, Rollins came out and looked like he was fighting his old brother Shield to turn to the Swiss wrestler.
The PPV ended in a brutal beating that will leave Cesaro on the hunt for his own brand of payback upon his return. To sell the attack, he would have to take time off from this week’s SmackDown, and Rollins can do a promotion to move the storyline forward.
The following week there will be a brawl between the two before the game is booked for HIAC after another week. It’s a simple story, but it has worked many times.
Monday’s Raw featured a celebrating Lashley declaring an open challenge, but MVP made sure to mention that it wasn’t for the WWE Championship before the match could begin with Kofi Kingston.
As they built towards the finish, McIntyre appeared at ringside and stopped MVP from interfering with his cane. The Scottish Warrior then took the cane and used it on Lashley to help Kingston achieve victory.
It’s clear that the feud between Lashley and McIntyre is far from over, but we may have added Kingston to the mix after scoring a pin on the WWE Champion.
The New Day member never got any real revenge against Brock Lesnar when he lost the belt in October 2019, so this could be his road to redemption.
Hell in a Cell will likely put these three men competing in another Triple Threat match at best, otherwise it’s just another singles fight with The All Mighty and McIntyre.
Anytime a championship isn’t defended in a pay-per-view, there’s a good chance it’ll end up in the next big show. This would mean that the Raw tag titles will be up for grabs at HIAC.
Monday’s show apparently indicated a babyface turn for Omos and AJ Styles. The crowd noise broadcast included cheering for The Phenomenal One as he battled Elias.
Despite teaming up with the Raw Tag Team Champions last week, Elias and Ryker seem keen to try their hand at the titles.
Other teams like RK-Bro, The Viking Raiders and Lucha House Party could be added to shake things up. The next few weeks will give us a better idea of what WWE has planned for the division.
Natalya and Tamina managed to hold onto the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Monday in a rematch with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, but they had a spectator who could become an issue.
Alexa Bliss interviewed the new incumbents earlier in the series and scared everyone with her doll, Lilly.
Considering that WWE just had zombies at a PPV, the idea of a doll becoming half the Women’s Tag Team Champions is not beyond the realm of possibility.
It’s one of those “hope for the best, prepare for the worst” situations.
Watching Rey and Dominik Mysterio win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles has been a feel-good moment for the legendary Luchador and his son, but now the real work begins.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will want a rematch as the defeated title holders, so that will likely happen in a week or two.
For the next PPV, the new Beacon Champions need a new challenge, and there’s no better duo to take on that role right now than Otis and Chad Gable.
The Blue Mark only has four tag teams until The Usos find out what’s going on with their family drama, so WWE has limited options for their opponents.
Street Profits would also be a good choice, but they’re unlikely to face a pair of babyface champions until WWE has another choice.
Rey and Dom vs. Otis and Gable has already proven to be an entertaining combination on SmackDown. With the belts on the line and a spot on a PPV, they could knock him out of the park.
