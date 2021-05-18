Early Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Match Card | Launderer report

0 out of 6

Credit: WWE.com

At Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash, WWE revealed that it had changed its regular pay-per-view schedule and moved Hell in a Cell to June 20.

This can happen for a number of reasons: WWE might want to save money in the bank for when they get back on the road in front of the fans, HIAC might be more manageable in the ThunderDome, or WWE might. just try to do it. freshen things up.

Whatever the reason, the next PPV is just over a month away and Backlash has given us a good idea of ​​the feuds that will continue and the storylines that ended.

Before we predict what will end up on the HIAC card, here’s a quick rundown of the results from Sunday’s show: