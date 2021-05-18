10 times we can’t believe the Jedi Spirit’s tricks actually worked

The Jedi in Star wars have many powers and abilities that they can use at different times, and the Jedi mind trick is one of them. This allows Jedi to change their minds to who they are talking to using the Force, with others often not even noticing this happening.

Throughout the films, this power allows the Jedi to get out of certain sticky situations, and it’s certainly a smart and practical ability to have. However, while it’s used well at times, there are other times when it leaves audiences confused as to how it really fared.

ten Rugor Nass is confused

Rugor Nass is Naboo’s boss when he meets Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he ends up bowing to what they want due to a Jedi mind trick. He is very strict about his feelings at first, wanting nothing to do with the threat from the Trade Federation.

However, when Qui-Gon uses his Jedi mind trick, he is able to convince him otherwise. While it’s obvious how it worked, Qui-Gon does it in front of a lot of people, so it’s surprising that he manages to get away with it without anyone noticing what happened.

9 “You will take us to the Holocron.”

When it takes three Jedi to make a mind trick work, it gets a little unbelievable, and it was here. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Mace Windu must all work together on bounty hunter Cad Bane in order to convince him to take them to the holocron.

It’s part of the Black Stall Station mission, and while it has become an iconic moment in the series, there’s no denying that people were shocked when it actually worked. This is simply because it took a lot of people for the moment to happen.

8 Ben Kenobi sneaks by

Most of the time, the Jedi mind trick forces the person using it to say something in order to make their enemies react. However, in Star Wars: A New Hope, Ben Kenobi just points his finger and makes noise, which distracts a few Stormtroopers to allow him to ignore them.

While using a Jedi mind trick on Stormtroopers isn’t the issue here, it’s the fact that they only turn around for a second, and Ben isn’t exactly the fastest person. Therefore, it ends up being quite surprising that he is actually able to pass them without being noticed.

7 Rethink your life

In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, The much younger Obi-Wan Kenobi was able to flex his Jedi mind-crafting powers when he was in the bar. He was supposed to be looking for Zam Wesell, and Obi-Wan was focused on that when Elan Sleazebaggano tried to start selling him things.

However, without even paying attention, Obi-Wan quickly tells him to go home and rethink his life. It was a pretty powerful moment, as Obi-Wan asked him a lot to rethink the situation, which is why it’s surprising that it managed to work to such a degree.

6 Rey deals with two Stormtroopers

When Rey charges with Finn and Poe, they end up bumping into two Stormtroopers. They quickly point their blasters at the group, but Rey thinks fast and uses the Jedi Spirit trick not only to let them go, but also to make the Stormtroopers happy to see them.

It’s a good comedy moment, but it’s surprising that it ends up working because the moment goes by so fast, not giving Rey time to think things over, which is usually necessary for this power to work.

5 Luke Skywalker meets Jabba The Hutt

When Luke Skywalker tries to save Princess Leia when she is kidnapped by Jabba The Hutt, he uses the Jedi Spirit trick in order to get an audience with him. These powers don’t work on Jabba, but they do work on Bib Fortuna, who brings Luke to him.

However, it’s a surprise that it actually works, as this is the first time Luke has used this power. Also, when he walks into the zone, there are a lot of characters who probably would have sensed something was going on, but for some reason they turn a blind eye.

4 Shoot down an AT-DP pilot

Typically, Jedistands are directly in front of their enemies when using their Jedi mind trick, as this allows connection to take place. However, in Star Wars: Rebels, that wasn’t the case when Erza ended up using it against an AT-DT pilot.

He’s set far from the rest, but Erza’s power proves too much as he ends up taking control of the pilot, turning him against his own men in what is an extraordinary display of power.

3 These aren’t the droids you’re looking for

As the Star wars franchise developed, the trick of the Jedi Spirit has become a power that fans have become familiar with. However, the first time it was used was by Ben Kenobi. He told the Stormtroopers that they didn’t need to see ID and that their droids weren’t the ones they were looking for.

The reason audiences were surprised that it worked is simply because it was the first time anyone had seen it. Fans weren’t sure what Kenobi was doing at first and weren’t sure if it would work, so when it did people were shocked at the high level of power he exhibited.

2 Erza finally uses the mind trick

In the majority of Star Wars Rebels, Erza tries to manipulate people with a Jedi mind trick. It is a power that he has to work hard to harness, willing to use it properly. However, he fails a lot while training, which becomes a common joke throughout the show.

However, he finally manages to use it correctly when the rebels attempt to steal an Imperial cruiser. He has the commander order an evacuation that finally allows them to take the ship, and after so many failures throughout the show, it’s a real surprise that it actually works.

1 Rey escapes her chains

Rey uses the Jedi Spirit trick for the first time when she’s being held captive, convincing a Stormtrooper to not only let her go, but also drop her weapon so she can use it. However, Rey had never used a Jedi mind trick before and did not have the extensive training necessary to learn this skill.

Because of that, it’s actually surprising that this one managed to work, which came as a shock. While it worked well to prove how powerful Rey really was as a Jedi, it was still a surprise, even to herself, that it managed to be effective.

