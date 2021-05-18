From Mare of Easttown to the Underground Railroad, a journey to the unfathomable

In the Sunday episode of Easttown Mare, Large (Kate winslet) finally solves a case that has haunted her for a year. She stalks Katie Bailey (Caitlin houlahan), a teenage girl who disappeared from Easttown months ago, leaving her mother, Dawn (Enid Graham), distraught and blaming Mare for the lack of resolve. Mare put the pieces together with Colin’s help (Evan peters) identifying another passing woman who had disappeared, locating the van that had abducted them and eventually finding the two girls imprisoned in a makeshift cell inside the home of their captors. Behind padlocked doors, Katie and Missy (Sasha Frolova) are trapped in a specific hell, deprived of their liberty and subjected to rape, torture and abuse.

Their fate is a riff on a type of crime that has become ominously commonplace over the past 15 years. In August 2006, an 18-year-old Austrian knocked on the door of a stranger and identified herself as Natascha Kampusch, a Viennese girl who had disappeared more than eight years ago. For the years that followed, she had been locked in a bomb shelter that her captor had turned into a basement. In 2008, another Austrian woman, Elisabeth Fritzl, explained to police that she had been detained for 24 years by her father in the basement of the house where she had grown up giving birth to seven children without having seen the light of day once. In 2009, in Concord, California, police identified Jaycee Lee Dugard, who was kidnapped 18 years earlier at the age of 11, having two daughters in the hands of her manipulative captor. In 2013, Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight, and Gina DeJesus were found captive by a man in his Cleveland, Ohio home. There are other stories, but the pattern is generally the same: Victims are trapped by obsessive and controlling men while in their youth and become women in detention. Many end up having no choice but to bear the children of their rapists, often without any medical help.

Easttown mare brings the viewer close enough to this phenomenon to see its horror, but swiftly pivots towards cathartic release. Mare, the Lady Hawk herself, shoots the girls’ captor down after frantically banging on the pipes to indicate that they are alive and trapped. Disappearance of the Earth, the 2019 novel by Julia Phillips, The same goes for the phenomenon without inserting the reader into the despair of the victims: after having introduced the kidnapping of two girls, the hopscotch novel crosses several other points of view before settling on the woman who finds the imprisoned children. Bedroom, the 2010 Emma Donoghue novel that was made into a 2015 film starring Brie Larson, is more immersed in the numbing horror of this kind of captivity. But even here, Donoghue chooses to tell the story from the perspective of the captive son, Jack. Obviously, as a culture was concerned about this phenomenon, but at the same time, it was too difficult to watch directly, especially for an artist who claims to entertain an audience.

The most brutally honest portrayal of the imprisoned girl comes from Kampusch herself. In 2011, she published a thesis, 3096 days in captivity, which was adapted into a 2013 film co-written by the producer Bernd Eichingerhe wrote that Hitler movie Falland led by Sherry Hormann. (Eichinger died adapting the script, but ironically his choice to play Kampusch was Winslet herselfalthough Winslet was in his thirties at the time.) In the film, Kampusch (Antonia Campbell-Hughes) is beaten, starved and raped. Married to her captor at the age of 14, she learns to fake the happiness of her gifts and to play with her fantasies in order to protect herself from further abuse.

His cunning and tenacity are a powerful correction to the Stockholm Syndrome myth, a flawed pop psychology construction which appropriately disguises the horror of captivity. In recent years it has become part of the informal language, perhaps to prevent us from seeing the real suffering in these real stories; it is as if by quoting it we are adjusting the lens of the camera or the narrator’s point of view inside our own brain. 3096 days does not offer such an exit.

Thanks to its international availability on Netflix during the pandemic, 3096 days has recently seen a resurgence in popularity, from all places, TIC Tac. The # 3096days tag has over 50 million views. User critics grapple with this question of portraying the horrific unthinkable written on the scale of mega social media. A Irish teen posts, at 24.5K likes: rare aesthetic: accidentally watching this during the summer and traumatizing me.

Kate Winslet in Easttown mare. Courtesy of HBO.

After watching this week’s episode of Easttown Mare, I was looking for 3096 days, in a deliberate effort to confront my fear of the plight of siled women. At just under two hours, the film is probably as watchable as the filmmakers could manage to make without sacrificing too much the reality of Kampusch. Partly to this end, the film largely skips the first four years of his captivity. When she was a child, her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil (played by Thule lindhardt), subjected her to brainwashing and gas light while keeping her trapped in an underground cell.

What makes the story readable, as someone who is not in a cage, is Kampuschs’ rebellion and anger, his desperate fixation on the fresh air and daylight, his slim efforts to exercise her growing agency while in the clutches of a man who refuses even to feed himself. enough to keep her healthy. Even in this tale, the deprivation of the child Natascha is too horrific to return to it. It left me with unresolved grief. I have always turned to stories in a way that creates meaning out of suffering, but maybe here there is no meaning to be drawn from this pain. There is nothing to do except try to pass it.

Movement is the dominant mode of Colson Whiteheads the Underground railway, a book that takes on the task of telling the unspeakable in the same way and succeeds with burning brevity. It’s not an easy book, despite its deceptively readable prose. Sharp and ruthless, each word twists another ruthless detail of enslaved life in your mind, scaring its protagonist Coras away from the relentless forces that pursue her in an extremely busy enterprise. The Horror of Partitioned Women is a tiny interpretation of the monumental horror that was enslaved life, where there was no freedom in advance to remember, and only death to be hoped for.