TI and Tiny under investigation by Los Angeles Police





Multiplatinum rapper TI, born Clifford Harris, and his wife, Tameka Harris, an R&B singer known as Tiny, are under active criminal investigation in Los Angeles over allegations they drugged there and sexually assaulted women, authorities said on Tuesday. Tyrone A. Blackburn, an attorney representing several women who have laid charges against the Harrises in multiple states, said one of his clients met with Los Angeles Police Department detectives almost last month about a incident in 2005. A police spokesperson, Constable Jader Chaves, confirmed that the investigation into TI and Ms. Harris was active. The woman, a veteran who requested anonymity to protect her family, said in an earlier interview with the New York Times that she met the famous couple in the VIP section of a Los Angeles club. Ms Harris offered her a sip from a drink which later believed the veteran was doped with a drug that made her unable to function. TI and Ms Harris then raped her in a hotel room, the woman said, calling the incident a life-changing trauma. The couple have denied any instances of non-consensual sex. The statute of limitations for most rape cases in Los Angeles before 2017 is generally 10 years. But Mr Blackburn noted that there are exceptions for authorities to pursue older cases, as they did recently when they brought charges against Harvey Weinstein over an incident that took place more than a decade ago. .

Los Angeles Police declined to discuss the investigation except to confirm it was active. News of the investigation was first published by The daily beast. Steve Sadow, an attorney for TI and Ms Harris, said they had not been contacted by Los Angeles Police or any law enforcement personnel from any other jurisdiction in the country. Mr Sadow added that the woman’s anonymity prevented us from being able to refute or refute her claims or even examine them. In February, Mr. Blackburn sent letters to law enforcement authorities in Georgia and California requesting criminal investigations on behalf of 11 people who said they were victims of the Atlanta-based couple or members of the Atlanta-based couple. their entourage. The letters described eerily similar experiences of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnappings, terrorist threats and bogus imprisonment at the hands of TI, Ms Harris and their associates. At the time, representatives for the couple called the campaign claims a sordid shakedown. In a statement released Tuesday, Mr. Blackburn said he was satisfied with the progress of the investigation in Los Angeles. The identity of women is known to law enforcement, and that is what matters, he said. We are awaiting further updates from the LAPD In addition to the military veteran who spoke to investigators, Mr. Blackburn said in an interview that he was representing at least two additional clients who wanted to speak to Los Angeles Police.

A woman, Rachelle Jenks, met TI and Ms Harris in Las Vegas in 2010, when she said she was drugged and sexually assaulted, according to a police report filed this month. Ms Jenks said she was then transported to Los Angeles by the couple and again forced into sexual acts. Mr Blackburn said he expected his case to be referred to Los Angeles Police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of any investigation involving Ms Jenks. A third woman, mentioned anonymously in Mr Blackburn’s letters to law enforcement, was an old friend of Ms Harris who started working for the celebrity couple in 2005, traveling with them from Atlanta to Los Angeles in the framework of their entourage. Mr Blackburn wrote in the letters that the couple had forced her to engage in sex acts with different women against his will, and the woman confirmed this account in interviews with The Times. In addition to his success in music, TI, 40, reinvented himself as a businessman and community leader in Atlanta, and he appeared in reality shows emphasizing his parenting in a blended family with Mrs. Harris, 45. TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was postponed by VH1 and MTV Entertainment following allegations of sexual assault earlier this year.

