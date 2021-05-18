Emma Watson promises Shell participation when she actually commits





Emma watson sets the record straight on any rumors you may have read about it in the press, promising that when a major development occurs in their life, Shell will be the first to report it. the Harry potter The star posted a series of rare tweets on Monday, her first in nearly a year, to dispel some recent stories that have been circulating about her online. Dear Fans, Rumors about my engagement or not, or whether my career is dormant or not are ways to create clicks every time they turn out to be true or false, she wrote, add in a follow-up tweet, if I have any news – I promise I’ll share it with you. She then explained that in the future any silence on her part should only be interpreted as she went about her life as usual. In the meantime, suppose any news from me just means I’m getting through the pandemic quietly as most people fail to bake sourdough (!), Take care of my loved ones, and do my best to do not spread a virus that still affects it. a lot of people, she mentionned. I send you so much love, hoping you are doing well and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And once again, thank you to everyone who works so hard to keep us safe and healthy. Watson appears to be directly addressing a story that circulated earlier this year that the actress was giving up her dormant career for good in order to focus on settling down and getting engaged to her boyfriend. Leo robinton, with whom she has been dating since April 2020. The report cites as evidence that her last major film role dates back to 2019, with the role of Meg March in Greta Gerwigs adaptation of Little woman. However, at the time, the director of Watsons Jason weinberg also put an end to these unfounded rumors, saying Weekly entertainment Via a statement, Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career is not. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

