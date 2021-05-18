Naomi Campbell welcomes first child in surprise Instagram post





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, announcing the unexpected birth Tuesday on social media. A representative for Campbell confirmed the news. “A beautiful little blessing chose me to be his mother,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. “So honored to have this sweet soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” The ad accompanied a cute photo of her hand cradling the newborn’s feet, with the delicate floral print of the baby’s dress visible in the image. This is the first child of the 50-year-old supermodel, who has not publicly acknowledged that she is expecting a baby. The birth announcement comes a few days before her own birthday. Campbell has said in the past that she wanted to be a mother. In 2017, she Told the evening standard that she had considered having a baby rather than adopting. “I think about having kids all the time… But now with science, I think I can do it anytime I want,” she says. After the birth was announced, Campbell’s friends flocked to her Instagram comments to wish her luck. Actress Zoe Saldana wrote: “Oh my God, well done ma’am! What a blessing !!!” Designer Marc Jacobs, who has worked with Campbell since 1994, also responded to the happy news. “Oh my God !!!!! Today is the day ?? It’s absolutely amazing,” Jacobs commented. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.” Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebration Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo / WireImage) Credit: Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images Last spring, Campbell appeared on the May / June cover of Essence for the publication’s 50th anniversary as well as its 50th anniversary, which coincided with coronavirus restrictions keeping people at home and magazines at find creative ways to keep posting new images. Campbell photographed herself with her iPhone for the cover – a first for the magazine – and did her own hairstyle, makeup and styling. Campbell is one of the most recognizable models in the world and she has indicated that she has no desire to retire. “‘Withdraw’ is not a word I want to use,” she wrote in an essay for the book “Naomi.” Update ”, published by Taschen earlier this year. “” Relax “maybe, but” retire “never.” She also reflected on the racial prejudices she experienced early in her career and how the industry has changed since its inception. “I like to think this industry is getting better for black models. You see girls of color on the catwalks and it’s encouraging to have girls like Joan Smalls in the campaigns for Chanel and Liya Kebede in Bottega Veneta. Things have changed. But the prejudices have never completely changed. Goes away, “she wrote.” Now I’m trying to shed light on Africa, to connect African designers and models to the global community … I want to give back. It really is that simple. I can’t do everything, but I can do my part, and I want to. “







