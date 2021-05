Paradise Square, designed for Broadway, will perform in Chicago

The pre-Broadway test for Paradise Square will play a limited engagement at the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago from November 2 to December 5. Casting and details on a Main Stem production, including dates and a theater, will be announced later. Set in the Manhattans Five Points neighborhood during the Civil War, the musical follows the inhabitants of a local saloon, including the black woman who owns it, a newly arrived Irish immigrant in conflict, a runaway slave and an author. – formerly great composer. Designed by Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square features a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with additional material by Masi Asare and Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of Stephen Foster songs. Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan wrote the book. WATCH: Get a new look at the Broadway musical Paradise Square The world premiere of Paradise Square performed at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in December 2018. Returning to the Chicago creative team, director Moiss Kaufman and choreographer Bill T. Jones. Graciela Daniele joins forces to provide musical direction, in collaboration with Kaufman and Jones. The backstage crew is complemented by set designer Allen Moyer, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Jon Weston, hair and wig designer Matthew B. Armentrout, choreographers associates Talli Jackson and Gelan Lambert, and projection designer Wendall K. Harrington with special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydn Mahone, with Irish choreography and Hammerstep by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus and a cast of Stewart / Whitley. The producers are Garth H. Drabinsky in association with Peter LeDonne and Teatro Proscenium Limited Partnership. Production photos: Paradise Square at the Berkeley Repertory Theater Production photos: Paradise Square at the Berkeley Repertory Theater 16 PHOTOS







