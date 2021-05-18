Monsters At Work trailer reveals Mike and Sully after original movie





Mike and Sully have been tasked with the upcoming Monsters, Inc. Disney + sequel series, Monsters At Work, which also features some new faces.

The next Disney + spinoff seriesMonsters At workgives viewers a glimpse into the afterlifeMonsters Inc.for Mike and Sully.Monsters Inc.follows a fuzzy, blue and purple polka dot scareman named James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and his one-eyed green partner Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) as they climb the ranks of Monsters Inc. by scaring children. When a child named Boo (Mary Gibbs) finds himself on the wrong side of the door, which connects the human world to the monster world, Mike and Sully must work together to bring Boo home. The success of the 2001 feature film spawned the prequelMonster collegeshowing how Mike and Sully met and eventually became friends. Now Disney is preparing for hisMonsters Inc.afterMonsters at work. Disney + has several new TV series in the works, butMonsters at workis the first in the Pixar series. Goodman and Crystal will reprise their roles as Sully and Mike. Other familiar voices include Jennifer Tilly as Celia and Bob Peterson as Roz. Needleman and Schmitty will return but will now be voiced by Stephen Stanton. There will also be a slew of new monsters, including central character Ty Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Fritz (Henry Winkler) and Cutter (Alanna Ubach). Related: What To Expect From The Monsters At Work From Disney + Disney + has released its first trailer for the next series of sequels Monsters at work. Monsters at worktakes place six months laterMonsters Inc.At this point, the business has shifted from using children’s screams to generate energy to laughing. The trailer begins with Roz announcing that Mike and Sully have been put in charge of the Child Detection Agency, despite the grudge she had against Mike in the original film. Mike seems thrilled with the promotion, while Sully is a little worried. After Mike jumps behind his new desk, he states that he will uphold the new policy of all laughs and no fear at Monsters, Inc. Tyler Tuskmon, however, asks the agency to be a scarer. Since the fear is over, he’s been placed on MIFT, the Monsters, Inc. installations team. Most of the new characters in this series are on that maintenance team. Tuskmon will work under his one-eyed supervisor, Fritz, alongside Val and Cutter de Kaling. It’s a bold move to steer clear of Mike and Sully, but they’ll likely get segments that gradually become tied to Tuskmon’s storyline, as it was the idols that inspired him to apply for the job. Overall, the next spinoff series looks promising. While Mike and Sully may be taking a step back in this series (despite being promoted), it will keep the series from feeling like it’s a redesign of the original film. The MIFT team are an endearing and eccentric group of misfits who will be an entertaining focal point for the series. Additionally, it helps that the series correlates directly with whereMonsters Inc.leave behind. Viewers will be able to see how Monsters, Inc. has changed since going from laughs to screams and catch up with their favorite characters from the film, as well as meet new ones in Monsters at work. Next: Little Monsters: Why Monsters Inc Is Accused Of Being A Scam Source: Disney + Fear TWD Explains How Teddy Is So Different By Confirming Villain Theory

About the Author Natalie Hunter

(265 articles published)

Natalie Hunter is a freelance writer with a passion for everything entertainment from the latest Oscar-winning film to reality TV trash.







