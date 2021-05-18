MTV Movie & TV Awards Tease Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Reign of Terror’





Yikes! The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Didn’t Waste an Opportunity to Mock the Surrounding Drama Ellen degeneres after confirming last week that his long-running talk show is coming to an end. Now I’d like to take a dark, awkward moment to acknowledge how much we’ve lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year, host Nikki glaser said during the Monday May 17th broadcast a short parody of the In Memoriam package.Scott disick meetings with women adapted to their age 2006-2015 and handwritten notes from Chris Harrison 2017-2020. When a photo of DeGeneres, 63, appeared as the grand finale of the parody alongside a note reading Ellens’ reign of terror 2003-2021, applause could be heard from the crowd. Last week the Finding Dory star shared this season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is slated to air in 2022, will be the last. The past 18 years have changed my life. You changed my life, DeGeneres said in a clip posted to Twitter on Wednesday, May 12. I am eternally grateful to you for watching, laughing, dancing sometimes while crying. This show was the greatest experience of my life and I owe you everything. The news followed allegations the comedian contributed to a toxic work environment on the show. After several people spoke out about stories of bad behavior from DeGeneres, including 10 former employees and a Ellen DeGeneres Show staff member who said BuzzFeed News They faced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the Emmy-winning series WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the claims in July 2020. On the first day of our show, I told everyone at our first meeting thatThe Ellen DeGeneres Showwould be a place of happiness, no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect, DeGeneres wrote in a note obtained byUs weekly at the time. Obviously, something has changed and I’m disappointed to learn that it hasn’t. And for that, I’m sorry. Anyone who knows me knows this is the opposite of what I believe and hoped for on our show. Amid the drama, a source said We that the staff were happy, people were finally discussing the situation. They love that the truth, which has been an open secret for years in the industry, is finally garnering more interest, the insider said. After announcing the cancellation of the shows, a second source said We that DeGeneres does not have a fixed plan for his career. She’s not sure exactly what’s next for her after the show ends, the insider noted. She’s going to take a little break to decide what else she wants to do, but right now, she isn’t even thinking that far. Listen to Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as each week Us editors break down the hottest entertainment news!



