“Underground Railroad” episode 6 recap: “Chapter 6: Tennessee

From the moment Arnold Ridgeway pulls out a flask and starts drinking whiskey, you know he’s in strange territory. Not literally, not at all, he returned to his family home for a final attempt at reconciliation with his dying father, “reconciliation” in this case meaning “my father owes me an apology.” Strangeness is everything in his demeanor, which suddenly takes a turn for the fearful, the petulant, the anxious and the uncertain, a far cry from his almost supernatural relentlessness up to this point. “So Arnold Ridgeway is human after all,” Cora says after learning about the nature of their visit. That’s not a good human, but yes, something like that.

This episode of The Underground Railroad (“Chapter Six: Tennessee: Proverbs”) is essentially an extended drunkard for Ridgeway, who is absolutely hammered the moment he sees his father breathe his last breath. In one particularly irritating scene, he drags Cora to a nearby living room for a meal and a drink, although in his case, “a glass” means “a whole bottle.” He speaks philosophically and patriotic of Manifest Destiny and the American spirit “The only ‘Spirit’ worth its salt,” he says, compared to the Great Spirit his father borrowed from Native religious beliefs. the American the spirit, he said, is a call to the peoples of the Old World to come to the New and civilize the earth, and either “uplift, subjugate, [or] exterminate, eliminate ”the other peoples they meet. “The American imperative,” he calls this last piece. Even a broken clock shows the right time twice a day.

And when Cora asks for relief, he follows her to the outhouse and tells her through the door that Caesar has been torn to pieces by an angry mob after his arrest in South Carolina. Ridgeway pokes fun at the Southern Carolinians for their supposedly enlightened management of race relations, which escalates into Northern Carolinastic-style violence when the going gets tough. Throughout the scene, Cora stifles her own sobs with her hands, desperately trying not to give Ridgeway the satisfaction of hearing her cry for Caesar.

Thuso Mbedu is truly fascinating in this role, which forces her to reverse an actor’s usual instincts and really fold in on herself. His voice is often just a blurred whisper, his face is perpetually downcast, his eyes come and go as if they are constantly searching for new threats. Seeing it against Joel Edgerton’s Loud Ridgeway is truly a contrasting study.

Hope arrives for Cora in the form of a trio of armed freedmen who come to the Ridgeway house to save her from the bed where she is chained next to her passed out captor. (For a moment it looked like he was going to sexually assault her, but apparently all he really wanted was to sleep next to another hot body.) When Cora insists they come back to finish the job. and end Ridgeway once and for all, they are stopped by Mack (Irone Singleton), now fully grown but still walking with the limp he got after jumping down a well under Arnold’s encouragement decades over. early. (An unnecessary flashback reminds us that this happened; don’t worry, it was very memorable.) Mack, who knows the Underground Railroad, insists he will do the work himself so that Cora can escape cleanly.

Of course, by the time Mack gives in and agrees to share a nightcap of whiskey with Ridgeway for the good old days, you know what’s going to happen. Neither he, nor Cora and his rescuers envisioned the continued presence of Homer, Ridgeway’s right-hand man, who shoots and kills Mack and saves Ridgeway from imprisonment. He even shares the last glass of whiskey poured by Mack. That’s a little good enough, although its predictability detracts from the overall effect. (It’s sort of the flip side of that redundant flashback: While the flashback made sure we remembered something we already knew, Homer’s murder of Mack made us conveniently forget about it.)

Cora ends up at the most luxurious underground railroad station we’ve ever seen, it’s like something coming out of Grand Central station and ending up drinking wine in a luxury dining car so that it is soaring. But as she herself said earlier in the episode, as long as Ridgeway inspires, she will always run. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Ridgeway, it’s that it’s only a matter of time before the chase resumes. All we can hope for is that Cora is in a better environment than she was before when the next showdown begins.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) written on TV for Rolling stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anywhere who will have it, really.

