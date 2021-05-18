Designer, cost and all you need to know

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, millions of people around the world tipped in to watch. The couple had enjoyed a lit court during the two years they had dated, and as royal watchers questioned whether Meghan would be The One, fashionistas began to look to the potential Duchess for style inspiration.

Known as the Markle Sparkle, whatever Megs wore became instant fodder for fashion blogs. So it’s no surprise that Meghans’ wedding dress marked a major moment in style history. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear on her big day.

Who designed the Meghan Markles wedding dress?

For the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Meghan wore an elegant and understated Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the French fashion house’s first artistic director (Keller later resigned of this role in April 2020). It featured a timeless boat neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a sculpted waist draped in a triple silk organza train.

Many thought Meghan would choose a British brand for her wedding dress, so going with Givenchy was surprising to some royal watchers. Because Keller is British herself, however, the move was not seen as a total snub to British fashion.

After meeting Ms Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable fit and relaxed demeanor, Kensington Palace said at the time.

How much did Meghan Markles’ wedding dress cost?

Although the Royal Family have never released official figures on the price of Meghans’ wedding dress, educated estimates range from $ 200,000 to $ 450,000. (Bridal haute couture doesn’t come cheap.) But while that number sounds sky-high, it’s actually not the most expensive wedding dress to make headlines in recent years.

Take, for example, former Hollywood royal couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Although they are no longer together, their extravagant wedding 2014 in Florence, Italy was one for the books. And the Kardashian dress which coincidentally was also designed by Givenchy costs $ 500,000, according to The newlyweds.

How many wedding dresses did Meghan Markle have?

No duchess will wear only one outfit on their wedding day. After the ceremony, Meghan donned a second dress for the reception, a beautiful silk crepe dress by Stella McCartney with stand-up collar, open back and low-cut skirt.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The ultra modern bridal ensemble, which has struck the perfect balance between ease and elegance, has spawned many copy versions. She kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for white satin heels by Aquazzura with nude mesh and soles painted in baby blue. And Meghan wore another something blue with this set: Princess Dianas’ aquamarine ring, believed to be a gift from Harry.

What was special about Meghan Markles’ wedding veil?

Considering Meghan’s attention to detail, it’s no wonder her wedding veil includes some hidden meaning. Carefully embroidered onto the 16-foot creation were the flowers representing the 53 nations around the world that are part of the British Commonwealth, and it was held in place by a tiara originally belonging to Queen Mary. Queen Elizabeth loaned Meghan the coin for the big day.

With Harry’s role as Youth Ambassador for the Commonwealth, it was so important for us to have the spirit of inclusiveness at our wedding, Markle said of choosing to include the details. flowers on her veil in the HBO documentary. Queen of the world.

ANDREW MATTHEWS / AFP / Getty Images

Each flower was unique and specific to each country, hand-embroidered in silk and organza threads, and hundreds of hours create. Markle also chose two flowers in addition to the Commonwealth-inspired bouquet: Mild winter, which grows in the gardens of Kensington Palace opposite Nottingham Cottage, the former couples’ home; and the California poppy, the official flower of the state where Meghan was born.

What is the size of Meghan Markles’ engagement ring?

The wedding day can be about the dress, but no dress is complete without a little sparkle. Or, in Meghans’ case, a little sparkle: Harry designed the Meghans engagement ring with jeweler Cleave and Company using three diamonds, each with their own distinct meaning and significance.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The center stone comes from Botswana, a place that has sentimental value for the couple who traveled there. when they started dating. The outer stones are from Princess Dianas’ personal collection to ensure she accompanies us on this crazy journey together, Harry said during couples first post engagement interview with BBC. The diamonds were originally set on a gold ring, although Meghan has since traded it in for a pave diamond.