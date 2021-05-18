Lollapalooza returns to full capacity this summer





CHICAGO Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park this summer at full capacity. The festival will take place from July 29 to August. 1 in Grant Park, according to a press release from the Mayors’ Office. It typically draws around 100,000 people a day, which led to its cancellation last year, as the gathering proved unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, participants will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter. The result must be obtained within 24 hours of arriving in Lolla each day. Organizers had previously said they wanted to return this summer, but with limited capacity to ensure the safety of participants. Here in Chicago, the word Lollapalooza has always been synonymous with summer, good music and four days of unforgettable fun that made the decision to postpone last year even more difficult, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement from. hurry. Now, less than a year later and armed with a safe, effective and widely available vaccine, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. This year’s lineup will be revealed Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and tickets go on sale at noon. A sneak peek, however: A video from the Mayors’ Office announcing the festival featured Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. More details on the festival registration process will be made public in early July, according to the Mayors’ Office. Festival organizers will partner with the city to encourage people to get vaccinated in the weeks leading up to the music festival. Earlier this week, Riot Fest announced its lineup for its September festival and Pitchfork announced its return in September. It happens. @Lollapalooza Return. In accordance with our public health guidelines, the world-class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021 Block Club Chicagos coronavirus coverage is free to all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501 (c) (3) newsroom run by journalists. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent newsroom, 501 (c) (3), run by journalists. Every penny we make of Chicagos neighborhood fund returns. Already subscribed? Click onhereto support Block Club with atax deductible donation. Listen to Its All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast here:







