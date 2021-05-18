Joe Rogan slammed, mocked after saying straight white men silenced by ‘awakened’ culture





Joe Rogan, one of the world’s most popular podcast hosts, has drawn mockery and criticism after claiming on his show that straight white men are being silenced because of the “awakened” culture. In an episode of his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” last Tuesday, the host spoke to comedian Joe List about the evolving boundaries of what makes comedy acceptable. Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of cancellation, that comedy movies aren’t something you can do anymore? Rogan asked. You can never be awake enough, that’s the problem, he said on the podcast. It just keeps going further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you surrender, where you accept all of these requests, eventually it will end up where straight white men are not allowed to speak. “ The 53-year-old former TV personality continued to denounce on the show that straight white men would no longer be “allowed out”. As List started to laugh, Rogan continued: I’m not kidding. He will really get there. It’s so crazy. We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there are a lot of people who take advantage of this quirk in our culture, and then it becomes their thing. Their thing is to call people out for their privilege, to call out people for their position, Rogan said. The backlash was quick, as some noted that Spotify, which signed an approximately $ 100 million deal with Rogan last year, had no control over the content of its show. Joe Rogan commented on straight white men unable to speak due to ‘waking culture’ on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify under a $ 100 million deal. , which has 11 million listeners per episode and allows him to talk about anything, “wrote one Twitter user. Joe Rogan commented on straight white men unable to speak due to “ awakened culture ” on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify under a $ 100 million deal, which has 11 million listeners per episode and allows him to talk about literally anything. https://t.co/sHnBFi5tc3 Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) May 18, 2021 Another person tweeted a photo with the phrase repeated: “Joe Rogan is Goop for Men,” referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website which has been criticized for making “misleading” and “unfounded” claims “, according to the monitoring group Truth in Advertising. Rogan is infamous for interviewing several controversial figures, including far-right Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and disgraced comedian Chris D’Elia. He was criticized late last month after falsely claiming on his show that healthy young adults did not need to be vaccinated. The podcast host then clarified in a podcast episode on April 29 that he was “not an anti-vax person”. “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking jerk and I’m a caged fight commentator … I’m not a respected news source, even for myself,” he said in the episode.







