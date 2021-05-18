10 things you never knew about Falcon actor Anthony Mackie | Anglophenia

(Photo: Getty Images)

Anthony mackie has an epic year. He took the helm of the Disney + superhero series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, reprising his longtime role as Sam Wilson aka Falcon, and appears opposite Amy adams in this month’s Netflix animated psychological horror flick The woman at the window. Next is an episode of Amazon’s mysterious yet elegant anthology series. Solos, which will be released on Friday. To whet your appetite, let’s find out a little more about this very talented actor.

1. Going to a Shakespeare play as a teenager was a pivotal moment for him.

“I was stunned by it. At that point, I knew I wanted to do theater and I wanted to be an actor,” he said. The Guardian. “And that was way before the movies and shit like that, I never thought I would be where I am in my career today. So, you know, it worked.”

Remembering why Shakespeare had such a profound effect on him, he said: “You had that old white dude 500 years ago on the other side of the globe writing about what was going on. in my life. It’s like, wow, those are kinda universal themes. It made me want to see the world. “

2. He is the father of four children, but keeps his children’s lives private.

“I live in New Orleans. I am very strict and deliberate on my end with my time with my kids. And I ask people to be respectful of that,” Mackie said. Paternal this year. “So, for the most part, people are respectful. And for the most part, the places I go, people make it known, don’t do that. You know? So that’s why I live in New Orleans. “

3. While he was spinning Million dollar baby, the great Morgan Freeman gave him some advice.

At the time, Mackie was torn between accepting a “horrible” but well paid movie and a rewarding but less lucrative play. Freeman advised him to choose the latter. Mackie said The Guardian: “” When Hollywood wants you, they’ll come and get you, ” [Freeman] mentionned. And when they come looking for you, they’ll pay for you. But now work on your craft. And I did the play and then every job that I take, I think about it. I have these words printed and pasted on my wall. “

4. He once tried to sneak into Prince’s house with actress Sanaa Lathan.

“Prince was having a party in Los Angeles. And his house is a gated house in a gated community! I walked into Sanaa Lathans vault to try to sneak into the Princes’ house,” Mackie said. IMDb recently. “… And his safety pulled me out.”

Nice try, Anthony, nice try.

5. He had a special relationship with the late Chadwick Boseman.

For Chad and me, [representation] was never a conversation to have because of our background, ”said Mackie Variety earlier this year. “There was a hint of an understanding between the two of us, because we were both from humble beginnings in the South; we have very similar backgrounds. We knew what the game was. We knew how to get there. “

6. He had his own bar in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Called NoBar, he won some very good reviews on Yelp, but unfortunately closed in 2015. When it opened four years ago, Mackie was on hand to serve drinks, Grub Street reports.

7. He built everything at the bar except the chairs.

An accomplished carpenter, Mackie built the bar himself, the backrest, the ottoman and all the tables. “My dad was a carpenter and roofer, and every summer he had his sons work with him, I did that for three years,” Mackie said. HuffPost when the bar was about to open. “I have a lot of carpenters and contractors in my family, that’s how I caught the virus. There is just something remarkable about taking a piece of wood and making something out of it. It’s rewarding, really fulfilling. Anyone can buy a designer table for $ 2,500, but not everyone can make one. “

8. He trained at the famous Juilliard School in New York.

Mackie’s classmates included Lee pace, who was also her roommate in high school and college. “I had a lot of fucking King Lee Pace!” Mackie remembers jovially in a Vanity Fair Interview.

9. He is an avid fisherman.

He has his own 25 foot pontoon, which he takes on the wetlands near his home in New Orleans. Summing up the hobby’s appeal, Mackie said Bloomberg: “You go out for just 10 minutes, drop anchor, and it’s like a small living room.”

10. And finally, he prides himself on being a nice guy.

As he explains and demonstrates in this utterly charming interview.

Do you have a favorite Anthony Mackie role to date?