Shang-Chi actor confirms Marvel trailer was a birthday surprise





Simu Liu confirms that Marvel Studios surprised him with the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on his 32nd birthday.

Simu Liu confirms Marvel Studios surprised him with theShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsstrailer on her birthday. Liu will play the role of Marvel Cinematic Universe Kung Fu master Shang-Chi, who, after living ten years of his life in San Francisco, is forced to complete his training as an alleged heir to the criminal organization. , the ten rings. As a major Phase 4 film and the first MCU film with a predominantly Asian and Asian-American cast,Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsrepresents a huge step forward for on-screen diversity in the Marvel films, which Liu takes very seriously. Since her character does not wear a mask, Liu performed several of her stunts for the film. Its first trailer appears to be preparing fans for some of the best MCU action yet. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Ahead of the release of the trailers, audiences were eagerly awaiting a first look at the film, which will be released in September. That said, many weren’t expecting its promotional cycle to begin last month. For his 32nd birthday, Liu enthusiastically unveiledShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings first poster, apparently under the assumption that a trailer was still weeks away. Just as it did, the studio dropped the trailer, causing a pandemonium from fans and Liu, who tweeted things like WAIT WHAT?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!“and the best birthday ever in response to Marvel’s post. Related: Shang-Chi Trailer Shows MCU Deleting Its Biggest Comic Book Story Talk withPeople, Liu further confirmed the release ofShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings the first trailer was a very special birthday surprise. The actor explained how the studio managed to surprise: It went out on my birthday, and no one told me it was going out on my birthday, so I was a little under-prepared. A few days before my birthday, Marvel hits me up and they’re like, ‘Okay, well, we want to debut the teaser poster. So, are you going to help us do that? I said to myself: “No problem”. I thought, “This is a wonderful birthday present. I’m down. It was a pretty incredible moment. I’m sure they don’t do this for everyone, so I felt very special. It was really, really cool. Liu also promoted his partnership with the California Milk Processor Board, announcing a new alliance with No starving child to provide up to 1 million meals for children in need across California. Citing the iconicSpider Mansentence, with great power comes great responsibility, Liu admitted that joining the MCU has opened a multitude of doors before expressing a desire to help as many people as possible. Liu continued to call the response to the trailer crazy, attributing it to the excitement and thirst for more diverse stories to tell in the genre. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsThe trailer dominated social media on the day of its release. In addition to reacting to Awkawafinas Katy, Guardian Lions, the Death Dealer, Razor Fist, therealMandarin, the titular Ten Rings, and a host of martial arts movie references, fans, and celebrities sent birthday greetings to Liu on social media. This turned out to be the perfect surprise for Liu, whose heroism will take center stage inShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsSeptember 3, 2021. More: Shang-Chi Is The Perfect MCU Movie To Reintroduce Iron Fist Source: People Shazam 2 would bring back the magician from Djimon Hounsou

About the Author Josh Plainse

(223 published articles)

Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, film and television fanatic based in Wisconsin. After earning a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com and Comingsoon. .net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment news while pursuing the endless dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter. Josh would credit characters like Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius not only for teaching him to be a man, but also for instilling an affinity for storytelling in him. It is this relentless obsession that drove him to seek opportunities that inform, entertain and inspire others. Beyond that, he occasionally enjoys Spotted Cow (kudos to New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing denim jackets on Tatooine. Contact Josh directly: plainse (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Josh Plainse







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos