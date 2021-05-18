Lollapalooza returns to Chicago in July, first major US festival since COVID-19 pandemic





Looks like Lollapalooza is taking Coachella’s place as the main kickoff of the music festival for 2021. The massive Chicago event is set to be the first major multi-genre music festival in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Festival officials announced on Tuesday that it would return to full capacity at the downtown Grant Park from July 29 to August 1. , with the lineup revealed Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale at noon Wednesday at lollapalooza.com. Here in Chicago, the word Lollapaloozahas always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun that made the decision to postpone last year even more difficult, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement on Tuesday. Now, less than a year later and armed with a safe, effective and widely available vaccine, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and look forward to seeing festival goers return to Grant Park this summer. All festival-goers will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results within 24 hours of participating in Lollapalooza each day, according to a press release on Tuesday. There has been no announcement regarding possible mask requirements. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines, saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in crowded outdoor environments. More details on admission to the festival will be announced in early July. Coachella in California typically kicks off the festival season every April, but it has been canceled for a second year in a row due to COVID-19. With all Americans 12 and older eligible for a vaccine and COVID-19 cases declining in all 50 states, the live music industry is coming back to life in the United States after an abysmal 15 months. There will be other festivals in the United States that precede Lollapalooza, including the weekend of July 23, Rolling Loud, focused on hip-hop, in Miami, and a few country festivals across the country, including Country Fest and Country Thunder in Wisconsin in June and July. But Lollapalooza will be the first major multi-genre festival this year, and also the biggest, expected to welcome 100,000 fans per day. Other big festivals like Summerfest in Milwaukee, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands in San Francisco will follow in September and October, and have already unveiled lines. And Chicago will have a list of festivals stacked in September, with Riot Fest, Pitchfork Music Festival and more scheduled. Although the Lollapalooza range is not yet known, a headliner has almost been guaranteed: Foo Fighters. In a video posted Tuesday on Mayor Lightfoot’s Twitter page announcing Lollapalooza’s return, Dave Grohl delivers a special message saying he will see Chicago this summer “with my good friends the Foo Fighters.” Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS. Piet also talks about concerts, local music and more “TAP’d In” with Evan Rytlewski. Listen to it at 8 am Thursdays on WYMS-FM (88.9), or wherever you get your podcasts.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos