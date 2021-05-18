INDIA Bollywood mobilizes to help during COVID-19 pandemic





More than 25 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. Many celebrities and movie stars are actively helping, while some are lying on the beach in the Maldives. For its part, Mumbai’s entertainment industry is counting its losses due to the pandemic.

Mumbai (AsiaNews / Agencies) – As India grapples with the ravages of COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities are stepping in to show solidarity. In fact, the Indian film industry itself was not spared during the health emergency. In the past 24 hours, 263,533 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, a slight drop from the previous days. Overall, 25 million people have been infected across the country. The death toll remains high with 4,329 deaths reported yesterday for a total of 278,719. In the face of such devastation, the major players in India’s entertainment industry are trying to do their part. The most active is Priyanka Chopra, 38, one of India’s best-known actresses with 63 million Instagram followers. Via the foundation she runs with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, she launched a social media campaign late last month in cooperation with GiveIndia, a non-profit organization. Since then, more than $ 1 million has been raised to purchase medical supplies like oxygen generators and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers (hundreds of doctors have died in India fighting the pandemic). Chopra, however, has also used his statute to criticize US President Joe Biden for buying vaccines when India does not have enough. Other famous actors also got involved. Salman Khan provides meals to frontline workers through his Being Human Foundation. Actress Shilpa Shetty distributes cooked meals and groceries to the needy through the Khaana Chahiye (“We Need Food”) organization. Some of the Bollywood celebrities who have lent a helping hand have experienced the coronavirus firsthand. This is the case of Sonu Sood who, once recovered from COVID-19, created a channel on the Telegram app called “ India Fights With Covid ” to help patients find a hospital, oxygen cylinders and drugs. Such aid is a way for these stars to repay their audiences who went to see their films and allowed them to get rich. However, not everyone in Bollywood has answered the call of duty. Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff have faced criticism on social media for posting images of themselves on Maldivian beaches amid the pandemic. It should also be noted that the pandemic has hit Bollywood in its wallet as well. In the first lockout last year, theaters closed for months and productions came to a halt with a major impact on the profitability of the industry. According to a report by Ernst & Young, total revenues for India’s media and entertainment industry fell 24% in 2020, with an estimated loss of US $ 1 billion. Films were particularly affected as cinemas remained closed. Now Bollywood fears that the new lockdown in Wave 2 will cause further damage.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos