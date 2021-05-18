Representation of API in Hollywood movies appalling, study finds

The portrayal of Asians and the Pacific Islands in Hollywood movies is still appalling, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

Arriving during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and amid a rise in anti-Asian racism and violence, the new study examined 1,300 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2019 for API performance. in roles on screen and behind the camera, as well as among the executives of the best Hollywood film companies. He also reviewed the Top 100 Movies of 2019 for an analysis of how API characters were portrayed, including the prevailing tropes and stereotypes of their portrayal.

Among the results highlighted: Only 44 of the 1,300 films reviewed featured API lead or co-lead characters directing the story. And almost 40% of the movies reviewed had no API representation.

This means that only 3.4% of the highest grossing movies in 13 years featured at least one API protagonist in a leading role. These characters were portrayed by 22 individual actors, including Dwayne Johnson, credited in 14 of the 44 films.

Only six of the main / co-lead API protagonists in these films were female played by four individual actors and none were women over 40. Additionally, none of the API lead / co-lead characters were LGBTQ.

When Asian portrayal and Pacific island portrayal were looked at separately, 40.2% of films did not even include a speaking or named Asian character, while Pacific Islanders were absent in 94.2% of films.

People often ask me if representations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are improving, sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, one of the report’s lead authors, said in a statement. Unfortunately, when the portrayal looks like symbolism, Hollywood goes the absolute minimum for inclusion. In 2019, 30% of API major and minor traits were either [the only one] or has not interacted with any other API character on the screen. We have to see more than one API character onscreen interacting with each other in meaningful ways.

The study, titled The prevalence and portrayal of Asians and Pacific Islands in 1,300 popular films, is a collaboration between Yuen, USC Associate Professor Stacy L. Smith, and Universities Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who frequently denounces Hollywood’s shortcomings in inclusive representation.

The report also provided context to highlight how damning the results are.

For example, in the same 13-year period where only 22 API actors played leading roles in top movies, there were 336 white male actors who were leading the storylines as lead actors / co-directors. According to the study, white male actors named Ben, Chris, Daniel, James, Jason, John, Josh, Michael, Robert, Sean or Tom were more likely to be asked to play a lead / co-lead role in a movie. Hollywood than any other. API woman.

More generally, of the 51,159 talking characters featured in the 1,300 films reviewed, only 5.9% were Asians, Asian Americans, or Native Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders, which is lower than the percentage of the American population who identifies as API (7.1%). Of these characters, 94.6% were Asian / Asian Americans, while only 5.9% were Native Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders.

When it comes to individual films, 876 of the 1,300 films reviewed were below the API community proportional representation compared to census figures, meaning that 67.4% of films over the 13-year period had less API characters than what is representative of the American population.

Beyond the presence of API characters in the movies, the study looked at the quality of API roles in the best movies of 2019 and found that Hollywood continues to perpetuate harmful stereotypes. When API characters aren’t silenced, they tend to be symbolized, isolated, stereotyped, or relegated to sidekicks and villains. Among the predominant stereotypes of the API is the portrayal of these characters as perpetual strangers with exaggerated accents or as consumables. The report also found that API women in Hollywood movies are still hypersexualized, and the history of the API emasculated male industry continues.

These findings offer further evidence that the invisibility epidemic continues to persist and with serious consequences, Smith said in a statement. Mass media is a factor that can contribute to aggression against this community. When representations erase, dehumanize, or otherwise degrade the API community, the consequences can be dire. Without intention or intervention, the trends we have seen will continue.

In addition to the on-screen portrayal, the study found a lack of portrayal of the API in roles behind the camera. Of the 1,300 films reviewed, only 3.5% of directors, 2.5% of producers, and 3.3% of casting directors were APIs. The report also looked at the leadership of eight film and streaming companies and found that 6.4% of all executives were from the API community (though none were in the top positions).

The study concluded with suggestions on feasible steps that can be taken to improve the portrayal of APIs in Hollywood, starting with the casting of more API actors, moving to more authentic representations of API characters, by hiring more API storytellers, supporting API talent associations and pipeline, elevating the API of top-notch voices and talents that go beyond performative alliance.

Read the full report and recommendations here.