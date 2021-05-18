Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Neha Kakkar, Shama Sikander, Krystle D’souza, and more …
Rohanpreet Singh’s new song Neha Kakkar talks about life after marriage
New Delhi- Newly married singing couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreeet Singh released their latest issue “Khad tainu main dassa” on Tuesday, and the song is about the post-wedding life of a newly married couple.
Neha and Rohanpreet appear in the video as a young couple. The song begins with Rohanpreet forgetting Neha’s birthday. She scolds him by saying that he changed after the wedding, he retorts by saying that she takes it for granted now.
The harmless quarrels make up the bulk of the song which was composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics written by Kaptaan. The video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.
Neha announced the song’s release on Instagram with a clip from the video. “#KhadTainuMainDassa is available now! @rohanpreetsingh Aaja Phir Chal! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt, ”she captioned, sharing the song’s YouTube link in her bio.
By night, the song had 723,680 likes on Instagram, with 1,805,831 views and over 164,000 likes on YouTube.
Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020 and had dropped the song “Nehu da vyah” at the time.
Shama Sikander ‘tries to help as many lives as possible’ with virtual fundraiser
Bombay– Actress Shama Sikander has joined a virtual fundraising initiative to raise funds for Covid patients, and she says she is trying to reach as many people as possible to provide help.
“This is the most difficult time we have seen in our life. We try to reach as many people as possible. I participate in this virtual fundraiser to raise funds, which can directly go to the aid of the suffering people through verified institutions. We must follow all SOPs that are asked of us. We are trying to save as many lives as possible. I pray and hope we all get out of this as soon as possible, ”said Shama, who is on board with Mission Oxygen to raise funds, and is also trying to find beds and oxygen for those who do. need.
The actress told IANS that she too has suffered losses from the pandemic.
“My heart is aching to see our country in this state these last days have been very heavy, I have members of my own family who suffer from a lack of oxygen, one of my dear friend’s sisters has lost her life at Covid due to lack of oxygen. It has been too much for us as a family and as a nation, ”the actress shares.
Krystle D’souza posts a photo of the beach
Bombay– Actress Krystle D’souza took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning photo of the beach.
In the picture, she looks stunning in a black mesh swimsuit worn with a sarong. She completes the look with sleek undertones and open hair. The sun is setting behind her, against the backdrop of serene ocean waves.
“Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction,” she captioned the image, on a philosophical note, with an orange heart emoji.
The actress recently appeared in the recreated version of Bharat Goel’s song “Ek bewafaa”. She shares the screen with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the song. The original song is taken from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film “Bewafaa”, released in 2005.
Krystle is also part of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-star “Chehre”. The thriller is directed by Rami Jafry. The film’s release date has been pushed back several times due to the pandemic.
Shweta Tripathi: It is important for actors to have a fitness focused approach while working out
Bombay– Shweta Tripathi, who tested positive for Covid a few months ago, is back at work. The actress is filming for “Escaype Live” and says the virus has left her weak. However, she focuses on a very strict health and fitness regimen and is fit enough to face any obstacles.
“While I understand how each career choice has its own hurdles and challenges to overcome, I think having a fitness-focused approach while working in the film industry can help an actor from afar,” she says.
She adds: “In cases like the climactic shoot of ‘Mirzapur’ where the whole cast was so invested in the scene, we gave up our lunch break without a second thought, even during the shoot in heat due to the intense zone. we were all in. Situations like this always demand that your body be there and help you represent the kind of emotions we do, which is what fitness favors the most for us.
The actress recently filmed in the scorching 40 degree Celsius heat in Benaras, then shot in the cold climates of Malani, at five degrees Celsius.
Mahekk Chahal shares antidote to fight fear
Bombay– Actress Mahekk Chahal shared her antidote for fighting fear. Mahekk, who is currently in Cape Town, posted a photo to Instagram on Monday wearing a black and white outfit describing simple logic.
“May your faith be greater than your fears,” she captioned her post, tagging her post with # khatronkekhiladi11, #fearfactor, #capetown, #workmode, #actor, @colorstv.
Mahekk is in Cape Town for the filming of “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Filming for this season began in May and the show will air the last week of June.
Other people who will be seen on the reality show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya. (IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
