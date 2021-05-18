The woman in the window: the ending explained and all your questions answered

Netflix



Netflix’s latest psychological thriller The woman at the windowdoesn’t really let go, revealing twist after twist until, like Amy Adams’ Dr Anna Fox, your head is spinning slightly. An agoraphobic whose diet consists of pills and wine, she is forced to slowly piece together her hazy reality – and a murder that may or may not have taken place.

If you’ve been away during the many reveals or found yourself lost in the end, here are some answers to clear up any open questions.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

What happened to Anna’s family?

In the voiceover, Anna can be heard chatting happily with her husband Ed (Anthony Mackie) and daughter Olivia, 8, apparently on the phone, but they are not seen for most of the film. Anna explains that she is estranged from her husband, but it slowly becomes clear that something else is going on. When Anna brings the Jane image of Julianne Moore drawn and signed to the attention of Detective Little (Brian Tyree Henry) and Norelli (Jeanine Serralles), her reliability is again questioned. She says if her husband was there he would believe her. Then Det. Norelli doesn’t drop the bomb so gently: “Dr Fox, your family is dead.”

How did Anna’s husband and daughter die?

In a flashback, we join the Fox family on their way to the mountains on a Christmas ski trip. Anna’s strained relationship with Ed is teased, Ed unhappy to put on the “happy family” front for their daughter, after Anna cheats on him. Anna then receives a phone call from an unknown caller, who Ed says is “him” and they struggle on the phone. Anna takes her eyes off the road – and their car drives up the side of the mountain, killing her husband and daughter. Anna continues to relive the traumatic experience with constant visions of swirling snow.

What pills is Anna taking?

After attempting to kill herself, Anna has been seeing therapist Dr Landy (Tracy Letts) for almost a year to remedy her depression. Believing that she has reduced her drinking problem, Dr. Landy prescribes Elevan, a drug that has side effects when taken with alcohol. Because Anna certainly hasn’t stopped drinking, she hallucinates, including her phone conversations with her late husband. Elevan could be a real-world drug reference Increases, a medicine used for the treatment of major depression in adults.

What happened with Ethan at Brookline?

When Anna first meets Ethan Russell, he appears to be an adorable teenager who drops a welcome gift from his mother, the real Jane Russell, aka Jennifer character Jason Leigh. Yet while Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) is Ethan’s real father, Jane Russell is not his biological mother. Her biological mother is Katie, aka Julianne Moore’s character, whom Anna had assumed to be Jane Russell. They both favor the same blonde haircut. The troubled teenager is an understatement. Ethan, who doesn’t really like his birth mother, discovered his love of watching people die after pushing Pamela Nazin, Alistair’s assistant, from her sixth-floor patio in Brookline. Shortly after this incident, Alistair moved the family to Manhattan.

Who is the real Jane Russell?

The first time we meet “Jane Russell” she’s the version of Julianne Moore, a cool artist who takes care of Anna after the kids throw eggs in her house on Halloween and she suffers from a blackout. . When Anna says, “You are Jane Russell,” the woman responds “What makes you say that?” She never confirms her identity, skillfully dodging all personal questions. Anna later shows David (Wyatt Russell) a photo of the woman, after witnessing her murder in the Russell’s apartment. David reveals that she is not Jane but Katie, Ethan’s biological mother. The woman who later appears to be Alistair’s wife and who goes by the name Jane Russell is indeed who she claims to be.

Who is Katie – aka Julianne Moore’s character?

David, who has had a one-night stand with Katie and apparently a long discussion about who she is, reveals Katie’s true identity as Ethan’s biological mother. He says Katie and Alistair Russell were in a relationship before Katie left eight months into her pregnancy. Alistair spent two years tracking her down, eventually finding her in a methamphetamine township in Oregon. He took Ethan away, while she went to jail. Alistair married Jane and the Russells hid from Katie for years, until she found them in Boston, despite Alistair paying her to stay away. Katie reunites with them after their quick move to New York City, repeatedly appearing in their apartment until she is murdered.

What is David’s criminal record?

Anna ventures into David’s basement to ask him if he has ever met Jane after working for Alistair. She discovers letters from the Boston parole board. He admits he is “in violation”, supposedly in Springfield, Massachusetts, because of a bar fight. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time and just “reacted”. He then hits the wall, illustrating his point. When Anna calls David to get Jane’s earring, David tells the police the truth, that the earring belongs to Katherine, aka Katie, a woman who stayed with him one night.

Why did Ethan kill David?

Wednesday, the day after Anna meets “Jane”, Anna hears a scream and screams from the Russell’s. She sees “Jane,” aka Katie, leave (after Katie presumably scares the real Jane and fights with the Russell’s), then comes downstairs to ask David if he heard the commotion. In the background, she hears a woman crying. She doesn’t know much, it’s Katie, who stays with David with nowhere to go. In Ethan’s own words, he killed David because “he deserved it. He slept with my mother and pissed her off completely. And then sent her away. She could have left if he had left her. alone. Then maybe none of that would have happened. “

Who killed ‘Jane Russell’ aka Katie?

On Thursday, Anna sees Katie inside the Russell’s apartment and quietly takes root for her in what appears to be an argument with Alistair. Moments later, a knife comes out of Katie’s stomach. We don’t see who put it there, but Anna assumes it was Alistair. We later find out that it was really Ethan. After Ethan kills David, he informs Anna that he secretly let himself into his townhouse and that it was he who took the creepy photo of her asleep.

Anna deduces that Ethan killed his mother. He suggests it’s because Katie failed in her job of looking after her family. He knows what happened to Anna’s family, saying that she too has failed in her only job. He reveals that he loves watching people die (he’s 15, in case you forgot) and that he killed Pam. He says he would have liked to see Anna kill herself.

After Ethan dies falling through the skylight, Detective Little reveals that the Russell’s are in custody and that Katherine Melli’s body has been discovered in Fort Lee. Great timing. It’s unclear how much the Russells covered up for Katie’s death, but given that they wanted her out of their lives, it’s possible they helped dispose of the body. It’s likely that they also helped cover up Pam’s death.