Shrek is not worth going crazy

Tuesday morning the whole internet was talking about Shrek. Well, okay, maybe not all of the internet, but at least a little corner that uses Twitter. The Guardian published a twenty-year retrospective on the critics’ hit Cannes animated film Scott Tobias, who declared Shrek a terrible movie. It enraged many fans of the darling film, each jumping on Tobiass like a rant of rattling, absurd, and false avant-garde bait.

Which is not really fair. Tobias makes some really interesting points about how ShrekThe massive success of s (and that of its sequels and spinoffs) paved the way for many other boring animated films that stack celebrities in recording booths, feed them panel polished liners, and put those lines in the mouths of sassy CGI animals or weird valley human-ish dwellers. Shrek didn’t invent the tradition of animated film humor one for adults, but it certainly solidified it as a go-to style, perhaps right after the melancholy whimsy of Pixar and its imitators. (In truth, it is much easier to synthesize Shreknudge-nudge gags that Pixars carefully handled sentiment, so more movies try first.)

I read it all without passion. Not because it’s hard to get involved in another movie on Twitter, but, of course, each one hits less and less over time. But out of shame? Proudly? By inertia, I had not seen Shrek. I saw a lot of it, because it was staple for a long time, and because my college cable TV channel ran the film on rotation for an entire semester. But I had never seen him from start to finish, instead osmosis Shrek find out through the ubiquitous memes and jargons on the millennial-dominated internet. When the movie came out I was just about to graduate from high school and couldn’t be bothered to watch a silly kids movie, even though all the reviews were saying that Shrek was smart and subversive and totally confused Disney in an irreverent way. (The villain lives in a theme park and looks like Michael eisner!)

A diligent observer and responsible for the Twitter phenomena, I decided to postpone the rest of my work and watch Shrek today. I was curious as to whether I was on Tobias’s side or the staunch advocates films. My suspicion was the first; Shrek-The devious iconoclasm style attempts are usually more arduous than satisfying, and I don’t like jokes about people, or ogres, brushing your teeth with mud or farting. (I like fart jokes, but not when people notice the smell. The noise is funny, in my opinion unnecessary.)

Anyway! Watching the movie, I immediately saw what Tobias was arguing with. Shrek is a crude film, both in handling and aesthetics. It is not really ShrekBlame it on the fact that computer animation has progressed so much since the movies were released 20 years ago, but even then there were movies using similar technologies whose images have stood the test of time better. time. (You know what almost always ages well? Hand-drawn animation!) Shrek is garish, perhaps by design. It is unpleasant to watch and to listen, with Mike Meyers do his abrasive Scottish burr and Eddie murphy assault for the back of the house as Shreks’ loyal companion / boredom, donkey.

The humor is stale and tense, its messages about stereotypes and lookism creaky and perhaps too heavily placed on the shoulders of the only female character, Cameron Diazs Fiona. (Who is a pretty woman by day, an ugly ogre by night until the end, when she becomes a full ogre.) All the passionately kissing movies with beloved fairy-tale characters may have appealed to a certain spirit of ironic detachment and violation of the rules of the early 2000s. Butas Tobias convincingly argues that he is now playing a casual and almost nihilistic game. Shrek seems to be part of the culture wave that took hold of the serious until she was barely alive, and was then rebuilt in the noxious, corporate way of brand fandom and new cuteness opposed to speech . The movie feels a bit mean that way.

Mostly, however, my reaction to Shrek was as impartial as he was before he saw it. The film is so deeply rooted in the cultural heritage that it has become fixed and impermeable. The fans who loved him then and love him now will never be convinced otherwise; people who have always been skeptical hardly gain further skepticism at this point. A lot of those fans might have been at the right age of formation when the movie came out, so their brains grew around it. Mine has done the same for a myriad of movies and TV shows that now look skinny, or riddled with trouble, or have become glaring emblems of a bad time in popular culture.

Shrek wins such visceral reactions because he is such an accurate marker of his time; he both responded to the mores of the day and contributed to their creation. Which means that attacking it is, in some senses, attacking much larger things like memory, like lived experience, like youth itself. This does not exclude the film from criticism, certainly; not everything loved from which a contemporary sick person may come is not exempt from criticism simply because it is ancient and revered. But perhaps it is better in this particular case or at least more productive to attack and unpack the diseased current rather than to boldly relitigate something so ossified and regulated and above all benign as Shrek. (I wasn’t talking about Blown away by the wind here.)