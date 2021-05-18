Sanjay Kapoor speaks ahead of daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut: ‘She better learn from her own mistakes’





Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is preparing for her Bollywood debut under the direction of Karan Johars Dharma Production. Sanjay said his daughter has wanted to be an actor for some time. In March, Shanaya announced details of her debut. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote: “I woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s a great journey ahead with the family of DC talent. Excited to launch my first movie (Ahhh!) This July from Dharma Movies I can’t wait for you to see what we’re doing! Stay tuned. “ Speaking to SpotboyE, Sanjay said he would be there for her but wanted her to learn from her own mistakes and experience. “She has wanted to be an actress for a long, long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, that said, she knows that I am going to be right behind her. Honestly, I think each individual should grow up on their own and it’s better, she learns from her own mistakes and experiences. That way she will enjoy her trip a lot more than I hold her hand for everything, “he said. Earlier this month, Maheep had speculated on Sanjay’s reaction if Shanaya decides to do a kissing scene in her future films. She had said that although Sanjay would be taken aback, he would not interfere with Shanaya’s work. “Inside, Sanjay will be like, ‘Oh no, what am I looking at?’ but when it comes to his job, shut up, ”Maheep had told PeepingMoon. Also read: Telugu actor Pavala Syamala in financial difficulty, cannot afford to buy groceries: report Although Shanaya has yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as an assistant on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the movie Netlfix, his cousin Janhvi played the main role. Shanaya had also appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya entered the limelight after her debut at Bal 2019 in Paris.



