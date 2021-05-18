Midnight Run actor ‘Heartbreak Kid’ was 86 – The Hollywood Reporter

Actor Charles Grodin, who charmed audiences with his funny, low-key and goofy humor in films such as The broken child, Midnight race and the Beethoven movies, died. He was 86 years old.

Grodin died of bone marrow cancer at his home in Wilton, Connecticut on Tuesday, his son Nicholas said The New York Times.

Grodin reinvigorated Neil Simon’s Looks like the good old days (1980) when he portrayed an ambitious DA whose wife (Goldie Hawn) and life are distracted and disrupted when her ex-husband (Chevy Chase) dives into their straight marriage.

On the flip side, the Pittsburgh native brought a duplicative trick to a positive character in Sunburn (1979), playing an insurance investigator posing as a tourist during a murder investigation.

In Albert Brooks’ mock documentary about a typical American family, Real life (1979), Grodin’s impassive portrayal of the veterinarian husband and father of two in childbirth in satirical vegetarian madness.

Grodin’s characters sometimes had a sinister side to them. In King Kong (1976), he played the shady businessman who tries to take advantage of the giant monkey; two years later he portrayed an oily lawyer in the screw comedy remake Heaven can wait, with Warren Beatty.

Early in his career, Grodin was in contention to play the role of Benjamin Braddock in The graduation (1967), then played an obstetrician in Rosemary baby (1968).

Grodin jumped in the public eye in Elaine May’s The broken child (1972) when he played sporting goods salesman Lenny Cantrow, a newly married caddish who falls in love with another woman (Cybill Shepherd) on his honeymoon in Miami.

“I thought the character of The broken child was a despicable guy, but I play him in all sincerity, ”he mentionned in a 2009 interview with The AV Club. “My job is not to judge him. Without Elaine May, I probably would never have had this film career.

Grodin may have reached his prime among mainstream film audiences in 1988 when he starred alongside Robert De Niro in the action road comedy. Midnight race. As an accountant convicted of embezzlement and transported across the country to face justice, he ends up displaying his general decency along the way.

Describing himself as “low-key but very tense,” Grodin often played tense and cranky characters who were ultimately likable.

He meshed these conflicting qualities into popular family comedy Beethoven (1992) and its sequel of 1993 as an animal-hostile patriarch. Playing the straight man with the family dog, a heavy and adorable Saint Bernard, Grodin was very nervous.

And in The Great Muppet Caper (1981), he played the role of Nicky Holiday, a human suitor who rivaled Kermit the Frog for Miss Piggy’s ailments.

Cerebral, opinionated, and always curious, Grodin from 1995 to 1998 hosted an issue-focused CNBC talk show and served as Andy Rooney’s commentator for 60 minutes II, offering satirical perspectives on politics and social issues.

He was also an accomplished talk show guest, adapting the character of a brooding and prickly person in front of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, and he performed and directed on Broadway.

The younger of two sons, Charles Grodin was born April 21, 1935 and raised in the Highland Park section of Pittsburgh. Her father owned a store that sold supplies like zippers, buttons, and hangers to cleaners, tailors, and dressmakers.

Grodin was the major of Peabody High School – he served as class president for each of his four years there – before studying theater at the University of Miami and then, on a scholarship, at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. School of Theater.

He appeared in the Summer Stock and eventually made his way to New York City, where he studied with Uta Hagen and Lee Strasberg. He said he often had questions for these legendary teachers.

“I dared to ask [Hagen,] “Why are we being asked to carry imaginary suitcases and open imaginary windows? he said in the AV Club interview. “She deeply lamented the interrogation, but she didn’t kick me out, she just threatened me for three years and was really abusive.

Charles Grodin with Cybill Shepherd in ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ 1972

Courtesy of Everett Collection

During the summer of 1960, Grodin performed various lead roles at the Woodstock Theater in upstate New York. He made his Broadway debut in Cheers in 1962 opposite Anthony Quinn (when he won $ 107 a week) and appeared in his first film, Sex and the college girl, in 1964.

Grodin landed on network soap operas Love of life and Honeymooners (on the latter, Ted Knight played his boss), then was hired by Allen Funt as a man “installed” on Hidden camera. He was fired from this show twice, but was rehired both times before leaving.

Groden began to land one-off appearances on TV shows, most notably My mother the car, The FBI, Captain Nice, The guns of Will Sonnett and The great valley before playing Dr Hill iced out in Roman Polanski’s Rosemary baby.

He didn’t make the cut for Mike Nichols’ The graduation – he was reluctant to memorize 30 pages of the script for his audition – but he played for the director as Aarfy Aardvark in the Joseph Heller adaptation Catch-22 (1970).

For Broadway, Grodin directed Lovers and other strangers, written by married couple Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, in 1968, then guided Marlo Thomas in the 1974-75 comedy Herb Garner Thieves. Three years later, he starred alongside Thomas in the 1978 film adaptation.

He won the Outer Circle Critics Best Actor Award for his performance opposite Ellen Burstyn in Same time, next year, which opened in March 1975 and presented over 1,400 performances until September 1978.

His stage work also included writing One of the greatest of all time, about a Broadway disaster; The price of fame, in which he also played the role of a whiny movie star; and The right kind of people, centered on the richly flawed institution of Manhattan co-op boards.

By the 1980s, Grodin was widely recognizable in mainstream comedies on the big screen. He played an unhappy bachelor in Steve Martin’s The lonely guy (1984) and appeared in It’s my turn (1980), The incredible shrinking woman (nineteen eighty one), The woman in red (1984), Last resort (1986), May’s Ishtar (1987) and The couch journey (1988).

He then played Kevin Kline’s nervous friend Murray Blum in the presidential comedy. Dave (1993).

Grodin won an Emmy in 1978 for co-writing NBC’s The Paul Simon special, who championed the anti-establishment ethics of the time, and wrote and starred in the 1985 Hollywood feature film Movers and shakers.

His work also includes films such as Take care of business (1990), Clifford (1994), Humiliating (2014) and Noah Baumbach’s When we were young (2014), Most recently he appeared in ABC’s Madoff mini series and so on Louie.

Grodin wrote a column for the New York Daily News for nearly 10 years and wrote several books, including that of 1989 It would be so nice if you weren’t there, Years 1992 How i go through life, Years 1993 Freddie the Fly and 2009 How i have to be anyone.

Survivors also include a daughter, Marion.