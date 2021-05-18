Jennifer Love Hewitt announces she is pregnant and expecting third child





Jennifer Love Hewitt is going to be a mother again! The "9-1-1" and former actor of the "Party of Five" announced on Instagram and in a interview with People magazine that she and her husband, Brian Hallisay, are expecting their third child, which surprised them both. As she told People, one evening she and her children, Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5 were watching television when an advertisement for a pregnancy test aired, and her son "out of nowhere". suggested she take the test "in case there's a baby in your womb." "I thought, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about? "" Hewitt said. But she took a test and … got a surprise! It posted a photo of herself with the test on Instagram, all wide-eyed and long eyelashes, and partly wrote, "Oh baby! We've got another on the way. So excited to finally share this news with you all." Actor Beverley Mitchell commented right away, "Omg !! Congratulations !!!!! this is so exciting !!!!" while "Office" star Jenna Fischer wrote: "Congratulations Mom !!" Hewitt told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she was pregnant. Images Bauer-Griffin / GC "We had always been open to a third party, but we certainly didn't think in this crazy year that the whole world was going through that it would necessarily be that moment," Hewitt, 42, told People. "I feel like we've been able to raise two really special kids so far who will be great role models. It has been such a lovely, beautiful and surprising gift in this day and age to be able to do it all again with another. little human. " Apparently, her children "have been asking from time to time for about a year for a sibling," she said. "We weren't closed to the idea, it just wasn't something we were actively thinking about." Naturally, the children were "so excited". That said, she does think baby # 3 will likely conclude things for her when it comes to expanding her family. "I'm pretty sure of it," she said. "I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a lot." And she would know it!







