5 engineers who have become Bollywood actors to pursue their passion

Several celebrities have quit their 9-to-5 job to be an actor, but there are a few who have left engineering careers to find their way into the industry. Here are the main names.

engineering careers

Engineering is considered to be one of the best career choices in India. However, not only is a career choice ideal for everyone and who can know it better than celebrities. Many actors leave theirto make it big in the industry.

One of the most prominent names in the market is Sushant Sing Rajput who passed the entrance test and then enrolled in Technical University of Delhi to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, he enrolled in dance classes and started auditioning, eventually dropping out of engineering. However, he passed away in June 2020.

Here are the five other stars who have made their mark on the market after leaving engineering.

1. Kriti I say



Sanon holds a bachelor’s degree in Technology diploma in electronics and telecommunications before entering the entertainment industry. She is a former student of the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

2. Vicky Kaushal



Kaushal’s parents launched a planning career for him and he was part of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai, where he studied electronics and telecommunications. However, fate wrote something else for him, because after taking the post of engineer his passion called him and he changed fields to become an assistant director and the rest became history.

3. Kartik Aryan



Before his big break with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Aryan was pursuing a career as an engineer. He was a student at Navi Mumba’s DY Patil College of Engineering, pursuing a degree in biotechnology.

4. Sood at the end



The extraordinary philanthropist and actor, Sonu Sood, is well known for his generous measures taken in the midst of the pandemic. However, he has a degree in Electronic Engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. He is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood.