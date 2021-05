Award-winning actor and host Nick Cannon confirmed for two NAB Show flagship events

Actor and host Nick Cannon will take part in an event on the main stage of the NAB Show and a separate Q&A session at the NAB Show 2021. Tweet this

Cannon is currently the executive producer and host of FOX’s hit television series, “The Masked Singer,” the # 1 TV show. He also produces and hosts his daily radio show “Nick Cannon Radio” and his weekend show “Cannon’s Countdown”, both broadcast nationally by Skyview Networks, as well as “Power Mornings with Nick cannon“on KPWR-FM by Meruelo Media in Angels. He began his television career as a teenager on the Nickelodeon sketch-comedy show “All That” and his spin-off, “The Nick Cannon Show”. “Nick cannon has entertained millions of people with his unique brand of humor and gregarious personality throughout his three-decade career, ”said NAB Chairman and CEO Gordon smith. “We are delighted to hear how his commercial acumen and industry experience have guided his success in radio, television, film and music as we welcome attendees back to NAB 2021. ” Cannon is also known for his work as the creator, host and executive producer of the MTV sketch series “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”, which recently aired its 15th season. In addition to making Cannon a household name, “Wild ‘N Out” is credited with introducing audiences to comedians such as Kevin hart, Pete davidson, Williams cat and Mikey day. Cannon’s many film appearances include lead roles in “Drumline”, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Roll Bounce”. Recently he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his film “She Ball”.

He is also the label manager and curator of the music business of Ncredible Entertainment, where he has helped discover and develop award-winning talents such as HER and Kehlani. In 2009, he was named president of the TeenNick network and became the youngest president of television in history. In 2020, Cannon graduated from Howard University holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and plans to pursue his master’s degree. His eponymous daily talk show, “Nick cannon, “will launch in fall 2021 with nationwide syndication by Debmar-Mercury of Lionsgate. About NAB Show NAB Show, held on October 913, 2021, at Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate market for those looking to create premium audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is the place where visionaries from around the world come together to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For more details, visit www.nabshow.com.

SOURCE National Association of Broadcasters Related links www.nab.org

