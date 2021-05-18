Parvesh Cheena talks about the evolution of Hollywood culture, the recapture of Indo-American identity

Parvesh Cheena, Indo-American actor born to Punjabi immigrant parents stars in Apple TV comedy series Mythic Quest who returned for a season 2 on May 7, 2021.

The nine-episode series follows a fictional game development studio working on its latest expansion and invites us to remember the little details of the work.

Cheena also starred in the NBC ensemble comedy Link which follows a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the ups and downs of these amazing times.

He joined the cast of Family Style Season 2 which debuted in September 2020 on Stage13.com, YouTube and Facebook. It will then be seen in Music produced by Sia, opposite Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler.

Cheena is best known for his roles as Gupta on the Outsourced series and Sunil on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and he has voiced many characters in animated shows like Disney Juniors TOTS, Disneys The Owl House and Transformers: Rescue Bots.

He talks about his new show, life in quarantine, and the Indo-American performance in an exchange with Desi Talk.

Tell me about Mythic Quest season 2 and your character.

Isn’t it crazy that my best friend Danny Pudi is playing my brother on the show? We have known each other in Chicago since 2001-2002 and it is just a dream that he sent me the message that you are going to play my brother and say yes. So of course I was like yes yes yes! So I asked him if he referred me and he was like no – hahaha.

Creator and showrunner Megan Ganz, she worked with Danny on Community. They’re friends on this NBC show they’ve been on for years. So she recommended that I play Dannys’ brother and then he stood in line and said yes, that’s a great idea.

The funny thing is you know it’s been almost a year and a half in my 40s and that last February Mythic Quest was the season 1 premiere. And so Danny invited us in and I went with it. Sonal Shah who is also from the Chicago suburbs and we have all known each other for 102.

We worked together, we make cartoons together, we write together, we go out to vote together for the Asian community. We need Asian Americans, South Asians and American Indians to vote, so we have been very active.

Now I did a few episodes for season 2 and we just had a virtual premiere a few days ago. I play video games and Mythic Quest is like a world of online computer video games, you know, not just like playing Mario Kart on Nintendo. People play these games for hours and days, days. So I also started to play; I tried the World of Warcraft online games and it was fun. I have found that I enjoy playing them in the winter, like even in Los Angeles when it’s dark with summer time and after fall; I found it to be a nice escape.

Even in the pandemic, it’s like a form of recreation; everyone is playing with their friends online. You play board games, video games on Zoom and with your family and friends and in that regard it’s been a great part of our life here in quarantine, but now right here in my acting life, i am a video game player everywhere.

In your career, you have played many roles. Which was the hardest and which one did you like the most?

The hard part is the difference between chameleons and people who play themselves, Hollywood or Bollywood both. People like Gary Oldman or Amir Khan, they disappear (when they play). When I see Aamir in 3 Idiots, even in the wrestling trainer movie (Dangal), he’s a different genre. I’m not that actor, I’m better at playing roles that are really close to me because I’m comfortable.

I do a lot of events and charities and even Connecting, which is my show on NBC – my quarantine show, we filmed everything from home – which was very close to me, you know; playing a gay married dad. I don’t have children but I have dogs. So yeah that’s why what’s hard for me is when I have to play something 180 degrees of myself.

So remember there was an NBC show called A to Z and it was a little hard for me to play a web programmer and it was also hard because it was a quieter role.

I improve when roles are loud and gregarious with jokes. I was lucky enough to be on NBC for 4-5 shows for them. Outsourcing was easy because many of us were born in America, you know the first generation of Indian Americans.

Friends my age have children, so the first generation who immigrated here like my parents are now becoming the grandparents. So what I had to do with Outsource was just an imitation of my dad and uncles. It’s pretty easy because you know you are just your extended family.

We have this natural Indian accent because we are so close to our family and they always have the accent of the country of origin.

You are also a voice actor. How was this experience for you?

It’s a dream because we forget that anyone of color whether black or us from the Asian diaspora, we are ranked. There is so much recognition and awareness of the race after Trump incited so much hatred against anyone who was not white or Christian.

Now we accept that if you are American Indian then you have to express American Indian character. We have Indians (born in India) and then we have Indian-British or Indian-Americans. So the voiceover was such a joy for each of us of color.

On Royal Detective Mira, Sonal and I play it brother and sister. We are the bandits who always steal things that Mira has to solve the crime for. We are delighted that there are now shows like this.

It is moving for us to play this Indian, this authenticity, this representation even in children’s cartoons. Every actor in Mira is someone in the fun, even if they are new child actors doing their first show to everyone, from mom Hannah, Karan, Freida, Jameela or others. I speak very well and I am very grateful to the voice over world because it has been such access to work.

How did you work in quarantine?

It’s a mix. I had a very good year. At least for the daily expenses I didn’t worry, I was very lucky as an actor. So many people had to get help and you know there just isn’t a job for some people like they’re mostly on-camera actors what do you do? Having the NBC Connecting was such a gift, and I have to do it from home.

People just don’t believe it, but NBC just dropped the lights, the sound, they shipped the wardrobe. You had to do everything on your own. Set up the camera, do our own makeup, hairstyle, wardrobe, sound, microphone. So because of that too my quarantine doesn’t feel that long to me because I’ve been busy. And, we also filmed Mythic Quest during quarantine.

So even now, when I was doing Mythic Quest, they used to do drive-thru Covid tests before the vaccine came out or even the nurses would come to your house before you go to bed. So there were times when I felt safer on set than anywhere else. For much of the year, we didn’t even go to picnics outdoors or in the park because I didn’t want to risk not working.

A lot of these streaming platforms like Apple TV and Netflix tend to run out of order. They will shoot two or three episodes at a time. I came literally one day a week for five or six weeks. But each time, I felt like I was coming to lunch with my friend Danny.

And anyone on the set would test negative. So every time we had lunch I felt like I was spending social time with my best friend. I have been very lucky. My experience with pandemic quarantine is the exception, not the rule.

Back home in India, we had parents who figured it out (covid-19); they are recovering but we are still worried. So it’s funny to see how it has evolved around the world. As if they were worried about America first. I keep checking to see if my Indian cousins ​​ask me if they are okay.

As a Native American actor, as a South Asian personality, have you faced any challenges in the industry so far?

Yes, we always will. But now people are finally talking about it. Before, people weren’t talking about race or anything because there’s always this fear of retaliation, isn’t there? Now we say it.

I have been in the industry for a while and feel privileged. Fortunately, I have work to support me. Not saying something as a representative of the Indo-American community in the industry doesn’t suit me.

I mean other Indo American or mixed race actors or other gay or trans Asian Americans may need to see people and be like, no you can have a career, you can live openly, you can live proudly, and, you don’t have to hide or hurt yourself because you are seen. I mean you are understood.

To get to a proper portrayal, until a few years ago the industry used to take non-Indian actors to play Indian roles. I was raised in Punjabi. My dad cut his hair when he came to America because the 1970s was another level of orthodoxy and conservative.

It always bothered me in American culture is when they would throw a Punjabi Pagri turban on someone who was clean shaven or not even Indian. I was like you can’t put on the turban without the beard.

They just didn’t know and now we had to educate them. We have to talk. It’s our house. We are a growing population. In 2012, there were approximately 18 million Asian Americans and now that number is even greater. I’m just thankful that the more of us there are, the more they can’t represent us incorrectly.

Do you have any advice for rising American Indian actors in Hollywood?

Even if you want to keep your social media fun and keep it going and help people get to know you, even if you just want to share jokes, videos or photos, there is no such thing as an experience. live from the theater and the stage. You do a play for about two and a half years – three hours without changes without repeats without having to do it Oh, I screwed up, can we go back. No you can’t because you’re doing Hamlet and it’s act 3 and we have to keep going. Obviously, I am a big fan of the theater. I understand social media is great access, but at the base of it all, if all the electricity went out in the world, we would still be around this campfire telling stories or you know, telling. stories and act them out. So this living experience will never leave us as humanity.