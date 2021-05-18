Lawmaker proposes reforms to buying tickets in New York





A Hudson Valley lawmaker on Tuesday proposed a package of changes to ticket sales for live events that seek to strengthen consumer protection. The bill follows a one year survey by Senator James Skoufis’ office on live ticket sales practices. Consumers’ bills are changing come as pandemic guidelines begin to subside and live events return to public gathering spaces. Ticketmasters around the world want to perpetuate a system that allows them to continue robbing hard-working New Yorkers, Senator James Skoufis said. As we continue to reopen and rebuild our status as the entertainment capital of the country, New York has a rare opportunity to ensure that our state leads the country in accessible and fan-friendly live event experiences for the fans who want us to. position for unconditional return. Now is the time to embark on long overdue reforms and end the outright theft that consumers face on a daily basis. Skoufis proposed a set of changes that include new regulations for ticket buying platforms to report “bot” activity to the state attorney general’s office; prevents resale platforms from allowing unlicensed brokers to sell tickets on their sites; and extend reimbursement requirements to live events reported. The bill would also change the broker’s license fees and clarify who can obtain a broker’s license. The bill would also ban speculative ticket sales and require an “all-in price” in which the first price a consumer sees will include fees. Event “holdbacks” would also be capped at 10%. “The common sense protections for consumers provided by this legislation are long overdue,” said Chuck Bell, Consumer Reports director of programs for Advocacy. “As New York City reopens its entertainment venues and stadiums in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to ensure that consumers get their money’s worth and can be trusted with honesty and trust. integrity of the companies they frequent. Reports, along with our partners in the National Consumers League, are urging passage of this bill. “

