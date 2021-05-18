2021 Emmys for Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series Predictions

Last year’s winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Still eligible: No.

Hot series: There has never been a repeat offender in this category, and a network has not won twice in a row since Tom Wilkinson (“John Adams”), Ken Howard (“Gray Gardens”), David Strathairn (“Temple Grandin ) And Guy Pearce (“Mildred Pierce”) won back-to-back trophies for HBO’s original shows from 2008 to 2011. (And if any HBO actor triumphs this year, he could start a new streak for his 10th anniversary. latest.)

Fun fact: Given that this category includes performers of limited series, anthology series, and TV dramas, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that very few programs have been featured more than a few times. “American Crime Story” leads them all with six nominations and “American Horror Story” is just behind with five.

Notable ineligible series: “American Crime Story: Impeachment” (the season did not air in time to be eligible); Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (submitted as a drama series).

Related

Related

At the bottom of this page are predictions from Ben Travers, Associate Editor of IndieWire, for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2020 race. Voting for the 2021 Emmys will take place June 17 – 28 June (with polling closing at 10 p.m. PT). Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 13. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented in September, on one (or more) date (s) to be determined. The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 19. CBS is broadcasting the ceremony.

The state of the race

Over the past few years, we’ve seen some exciting races for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie. Favorite shows drove actors to victory, and favorite actors upped their programs. With that in mind, this year’s enigmatic class of contenders will likely remain a mystery until the nominations are announced, as top-tier performances in well-watched projects collide with excellent supporting rounds in the award winning. leading rewards.

Let’s start with a few names that appear in this last group. Bill Camp is an absolute king, but even after all the praise for “The Queen’s Gambit” and a surprise SAG nomination for his role in a single episode, it’s hard to believe that the 2017 Emmy nominee for “The Night Of Is one of the best candidates this year. . Yet such is the power of “The Queen’s Gambit”, and therefore the talent of the singular Camp; it’s a real round of support, and should be honored as such. Joining him could be William Jackson Harper, who appears in the second half of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” and provides an essential dose of heart. Nominated last year for ‘The Good Place’, Harper’s latest touching work might be overshadowed by some big names on the ballot, but anyone who has made it through Barry Jenkins’ masterpiece won’t forget soon its role.

Of course, Jackson isn’t the only worthy supporting turn of “The Underground Railroad”. The TV Academy should also take a long look at Chase Dillon, Aaron Pierre and Peter Mullan – all three leave distinct and powerful impressions during their arcs of support. Meanwhile, if voters trigger “I May Destroy You” the same way fans did, Paapa Essiedu is expected to be for her first nomination, and Glynn Turman would be in the running for her second Emmy in three years, this times for his sleek work in “Fargo.” (He was nominated for “How to Get Away with Murder” in 2019.)

This hardworking group of character actors will face some notable and top-notch names. John Boyega has received praise for his starring turn on an episode of “Small Ax,” and the veteran “Star Wars” appears to be nominated for his first major role on US television since his split. Legendary Donald Sutherland could pronounce his way to a third Emmy nomination, and the un-nominated POTUS ‘dignified portrayal of Brendan Gleeson could get the Irish star his second nod. That still leaves Marvel favorite Evan Peters in “Mare of Easttown,” which could benefit from the FYC screening chosen by HBO mystery: Pivotal Episode 5.

Daveed Diggs perhaps best epitomizes the divided nature of the supporting actor category. On the one hand, Diggs is most likely to be nominated for his Tony-winning work in “Hamilton.” Putting aside the category fraud complaints aside, Diggs’ work on the Disney + recording is flawless – and yet wouldn’t it be fun to see him recognized for his role in “The Good Lord Bird” instead? Both sides see him playing a charismatic historical figure, but only one is actually made for television, and only one needs a little more attention. (While I’m not sure how many people have watched “The Good Lord Bird,” the number is certainly not as high as “Hamilton.”) Seeing Diggs’ work in the context of his past escape does just that. make it more exciting, because the determined fun he played Frederick Douglass is clearly distinguishable from his reckless turn on Thomas Jefferson.

“Hamilton” is the crowd favorite. “The Good Lord Bird” is the award prize. Where will the TV Academy decide to shine its light? Either way, it still lands on Diggs.

Nominees predicted:

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit” Brendan Gleeson, “Comey’s Rule” John Boyega, “Small ax” William Jackson Harper, “The Underground Railroad” Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” Donald Sutherland, “The Cancellation”

Candidates: Glynn Turman, “Fargo”; Evan Peters, “Easttown Mare”; Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha”; Paapa Essiedu, “I can destroy you”; Aaron Pierre, “The Underground Railroad”; Chase Dillon, “The Underground Railroad”; Ben Whishaw, “Fargo”; Shaun Parkes, “Little Ax”; Joshua Caleb Johnson, “The Good Lord Bird”; Anthony Mackie, Morgan Freeman and / or Dan Stevens in “Solos”

In a perfect world: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Your Honor”; Daveed Diggs, “The Good Lord Bird”; Peter Mullan, “The Underground Railroad”; Harry Lloyd, “Brave New World”

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.