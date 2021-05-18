Which Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk rides and attractions are open now – Daily News





A month after reopening, Universal Studios Hollywood relaunched several of its rides and shows, including the DreamWorks Theater with Kung Fu Panda, Me, ugly and nasty Minion Mayhem and The Simpsons Ride. Last week, the park reopened its wet and dry playgrounds located in Super Silly Fun Land, next to the dark Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride and the expanse of the Dino Playground near the Jurassic World ride. Encounters with socially distant figures will continue throughout the park, including encounter with raptors for the foreseeable future. After a one-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Studios Hollywood officially welcomed its guests on April 16 with several of its top attractions: the brand new secret life of pets: off leash, the Jurassic World Aquatic Tour update, the dark 3D rides of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Transformers, the hippogriff flight roller coaster, the Studio Tour with Fast & Furious Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D and Universal’s Animal Actors. There are still restrictions in place as Los Angeles County remains in the orange / moderate level of the state’s reopening plan, including social distancing, temperature checks, and face blankets are required for all customers of the theme park and those who visit Universal CityWalk. Masks can only be removed while eating and drinking in designated dining rooms. Theme park capacity is limited to 25% and California residents must make reservations online in advance to attend. Out-of-state visitors can also purchase tickets online, but must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and photo ID to enter the park. The 20-minute WaterWorld show, which features crazy explosions and stunts, is expected to be back by the end of May. On a recent visit to the park, the stunt performers could be seen and heard rehearsing for the return trip. The Ollivanders Wand Experience in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Special Effects Show, a 25-minute behind-the-scenes demonstration of how stunts, practical effects and technology are used in the making of feature films and TV shows, are expected to return someday. next month. The park is awaiting further instructions and guidance after Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide reopening date of June 15, before announcing the return of things like Night lights at Hogwarts Castle and live performances in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Universal Studios Hollywood is open 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Thursday; From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Hours vary according to certain dates and holidays. To view the full schedule and purchase passes, visit universalstudioshollywood.com. At CityWalk, all retail stores and restaurants are open with limited capacity and indoor and outdoor dining. the high-tech universal cinema has finally opened, and the all-new NBC Sports Grill & Brew (which took over Tony Roma’s) is set to debut in early summer. Last year parking was free at CityWalk, but with the theme park now open, parking fees are back. General parking before 5 p.m. is $ 28 and $ 10 after 5 p.m. Preferential parking is $ 35 before 5 p.m. and $ 20 after 5 p.m. Parking at the front door is $ 50. Valet parking is also available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos