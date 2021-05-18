Everything you need to know before episode 6

See! High in the sky! It is not a bird; it is not a plane. It’s the return of Superman & Lois! After a seven week hiatus, The CW’s latest Arrowverse series will return with new episodes, picking up where Episode 5 left off. The last time we saw them the Kent family continued to grapple with Jordan’s burgeoning powers, but they may have an even bigger issue on their hands. After all, Tag Harris has just escaped from the Department of Defense, and he has an ax to grind with Jordan, whom he blames for his new superpowers …

Speaking to CBR, Superman & Lois Showrunner Todd Helbing teased what fans can expect when the series returns with “Broken Trust,” its sixth episode. He offered a recap of the important events that have happened so far on the show, as well as why viewers should be worried about Jordan beyond the blows he just took on Tag. He also previewed a loving parent-child scene, explaining why he’d love to bring The Flash to Smallville and more.

CBR: It’s been seven weeks since we had a new episode of Superman & Lois. If you had to catch up with someone on what they should remember for next week’s episode, what would you tell them?

Todd Helbing: A lot has happened in these five episodes! The family returns to Smallville. Jordan unexpectedly develops powers. They fight; the boys struggle with this new move to a small town and fit in. Jordan ends up playing soccer and develops this relationship with Sarah. The Cushings are struggling in their own way as the city struggles financially and to bounce back. As Superman tries to save the world, Lois fears Morgan Edge and his interest in Smallville will ultimately put the city in an even worse place than it is now.

As I understand it, the break wasn’t planned, but we ended up on a pretty brutal cliffhanger in episode 5. Was that still planned as the end of this episode, or did you find yourself changing something? thing to adapt to the break?

I mean, we always try to give the best episodes we can. I think this one was just a good one for when we were down for seven weeks. We had two shutdowns and it made it impossible for our post-production team, and The CW were kind enough to really help us. I think there were changes in a lot of episodes. Once you see the pilot cut together, then see the next two episodes, you instantly know what works and what doesn’t. So we re-shot stuff and we changed a few scripts here and there. But we didn’t do anything knowing that we were going to be gone for seven weeks. We were just lucky to have a really good bite.

The last time we saw Jordan, Tag Harris was giving him a pretty nasty beating. How worried should we be about Jordan?

You should be worried, yeah! I mean, there’s a concern now that someone thinks Jordan has powers and knows about it, that he’s doing something, and there’s a secret in there. It’s not the same time that Clark grew up in a small town. Now there is the Internet. There is YouTube, and images like this are uploaded. This is much more important than when Clark was a child.

So yes, there is this concern, but also, it was quite well clocked in the head. So, you know, Jordan’s powers start to emerge at weird times and weird things, so we’ll see what the result is.

Can you tease your favorite moment or scene from episode five?

I think my favorite moment is the football game. There is a very parental response. The analogy would be if you were in school and your kid was about to cry in front of all the kids and what that can sometimes do to kids, and so you kind of blow them away, so people don’t not see them cry or upset or emotionally brutal. There’s a version like this that we’re making that I think is really powerful, but it fits into the mythology, which is doubly cool.

Superman & Lois has been largely divorced from the rest of the Arrowverse so far. Do you have a character from another series that you would like to use? Who would it be and why?

I mean, obviously I have an affection for Flash. You know i like [The Flash star] Grant [Gustin]. It would be a lot of fun. We’ll see! I think the way things evolved with our show and being unintentionally separated in a way that we have because of COVID, it really changed so many plans that we had. The further we went, the more difficult it was to justify a grand explanation. It was just so wrong. So that’s really where it comes from. But John Diggle appears, in episode 12! Circumstances have led us down this other path, so we’ll see what happens next season.

Which character do you associate with the most and why?

I think Jonathan, in many ways. I was a middle kid so I had older brothers who were better for me in a lot of things. Then I had younger brothers. I was like the oldest of the youngest, the youngest of the oldest. So I was better than them at different points in our lives and then things changed and I think maybe I could relate to that part of her a little bit. But the two brothers.

I mean, I have four brothers, so I get that relationship, when you want to fight for a few moments and you do, and then the next moment you’re best friends, and then you’ll fight, and then if someone besides the brothers says something you don’t like, you’re going to stand up for this guy. It’s like you can tell them things that no one else can. It’s like that. I fully understand these relationships.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Dylan Walsh, Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, India Navarrette and Wol Parks. The series returns on May 18 and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET / PT on The CW.

