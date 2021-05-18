Variety wins Webby Award for Best Entertainment Site





Variety won the Webby Award for Best Entertainment Site, the Webbys reported on Tuesday. The category – general websites and mobile sites, entertainment – includes sites developed for the distribution of entertainment content or focused on the entertainment industry, including sports, games, news, gossip, humor, criticism or promotion of a specific celebrity or group. Variety received three nominations in total: general social, entertainment; general websites and mobile sites, entertainment; and video series and channels, entertainment, for VarietySeries “Actors on Actors”. The 25th annual Webby Awards are announced at a ceremony hosted by actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”). This year, the Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 US states and 70 countries around the world. Less than 10% were selected as nominees. Each year, the Webbys present a five-word acceptance speech from the award winners that keeps the celebration vibrant and alive. William Earl, editor-in-chief of Variety.com, chose a special message particularly relevant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: “Support your local cinema”. The most nominated media companies were HBO (20), Comedy Central (19), Condé Nast (16), NatGeo (15) ViacomCBS (11), CNN (11) and Vox Media (10). The Webby Awards are the premier international award for internet excellence. Founded in 1996 during the infancy of the Internet, the Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), which has more than 2,000 members. The board is made up of executive members – leading internet experts, business personalities, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities – and associate members, who are past Webby Fellows, nominees and artists. other Internet professionals. Here is the full list of highlights of the 2021 winners: HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ – Webby People’s Voice award for experience marketing, individual (advertising, media and public relations) Spotify ‘Get the Family On’ – Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Music Supervision, Crafts (Advertising, Media and Public Relations) Spotify is your 2020 packed – Webby People’s Voice Award for the best brand editorial experience, craftsmanship (advertising, media and public relations); the Webby People’s Voice Award for Viral, Individual Marketing (Advertising, Media and Public Relations); the Webby People’s Voice award for the best use of data-driven media, media (advertising, media and public relations); and the Webby award for the integrated mobile experience, mobile app functionality and OTT (apps and software) The social dilemma – Webby Award for Policy and Advocacy, Branded Content (Advertising, Media and Public Relations) HBO Max – Webby Awards for Entertainment, General Mobile Apps and OTT (Apps and Software); Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Streaming Service, Mobile Apps and OTT Features (Apps and Software); Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience, Mobile Apps and OTT Features (Apps and Software); and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Features, Functionality of Mobile Apps and OTT (Apps and Software) Oprah Book Club – Webby Arts and Culture Award, General Series (podcasts) Pod Save America – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for interview / talk show, general series (podcasts) Jemele Hill is not disturbed – Webby Award for Best Host, Feature Films (podcasts) and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Diversity and Inclusion, General Series (podcasts) StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson – Webby People’s Voice Award for Science and Education, General Series (podcasts) The Motherhood Podcast: Kristen Bell Gives Us The Motherhood Tips We All Need To Hear – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode, Feature Films (Podcast) The universe of the Daily Show podcast – Webby People’s Voice Award for Script Fiction, Limited Series and Specials (Podcasts) Spotify “ An Oral History of the Office ” – Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment, Limited Series and Specials (Podcast) ‘Hamilton’ – Twitter Watch Party – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for events and live broadcasts, series and social (social) content campaigns Color of Change #JusticeForFloyd campaign – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service and Activism, Social (Social) Content Series and Campaigns NASA – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand, Features (Social) Jennifer garner – Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity / Fan, General Social (Social) Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 – Webby People’s Voice Award for Food and Drink, Social Content Series and (Social) Campaigns The Late Late Show with James Corden – Webby Award for Celebrity / Fan, General Social (Social) and Entertainment, General Social (Social) The daily show – The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social (Social) Film Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – Webby People’s Voice Award for TV and Film, Social (Social) Video Daily Show bonus tracks – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for interviews / talk shows, social content series and (social) campaigns Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes – Webby Award for Arts and Entertainment, Social Video (Social) The Daily Show Twitter – Webby Prize for humor, general social (social) Dear class of 2020 – Webby People’s Voice Award for Events and Live Streams, General Video (Video) The root unwraps that – Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service and Activism, Video Series and Channels (video) MTV Video Music Awards 2020 – Webby People’s Voice Award for Events and Live Streaming, Social Video (Video) NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition – Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics, Video Series and Channels (video) We are George Floyd – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for documentary: short duration, general video (video) Daymond John Black Entrepreneur Day – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for Business & Finance, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote) NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, Video Series and Channels (Video) BTS Carpool Karaoke – Webby People’s Voice Award for Variety and Reality, General Video (video) Megan Thee Stallion x New York Times – Protecting Women of Color – Webby Award for Best Editing, Performance and Creation (video) Project Runway After Show with Christian Siriano – Webby Award for Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video) DudeThoughts: A Day in the Life of a Road Musician – Webby People’s Voice Award for best individual performance, performance and craftsmanship (video) Momsplaining with Kristen Bell – Webby People’s Voice Prize for Comedy: Long Running, General Video (video) ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa – Webby People’s Voice Award for Animation, General Video (video) Dua Lipa has new rules for COVID dating – Webby Award for Comedy: Shortform, General Video (Video) Fox News is worried about this candidate – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for video remixes / mashups, general video (video) Next movie Borat – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Branded Entertainment (video) Kiswe powers BTS ‘innovative virtual concert card from Soul ON: E’ – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for music, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote) Shaq’s fun house versus Gronk beach – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for sport, general virtual and remote (virtual and remote) MTA – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for best mobile user experience, mobile specific features and design (websites and mobile sites) Pandemmies – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for humor, general websites (websites and mobile sites) Spotify is alone with me – Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, General Websites and Mobile Sites (websites and mobile sites) Life at Spotify – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Employment, General Websites (websites and mobile sites) Master class – Webby and Webby People’s Voice Award for media streaming, general websites and mobile sites (websites and mobile sites) and the Webby award for best streaming service, mobile apps and OTT features (apps and software) Apple Arcade Home Page Takeover – Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for best homepage, features and design (websites and mobile sites) ipad air – Webby People’s Voice Award for the best use of animation or motion graphics, features and design (websites and mobile sites) iPhone 12 – Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Aesthetics, Features and Design (websites and mobile sites)







